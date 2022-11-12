New Market's town hall will have a new look, with the addition of three new flag poles donated by a local Rotary Club.
Town officials and others gathered Saturday to hoist American, Maryland and town flags on the brand-new poles at the town's city hall.
The project was led by the Rotary Club of New Market.
Originally set for Veteran's Day on Friday, the event was rescheduled because of rain.
Town Councilman Dennis Kimble, a Marine Corps veteran who's also a member of the Rotary Club, said the club had originally hoped to raise the flags on Flag Day in June, then on the Fourth of July, but the project ran into delays.
Kimble served in the Marines from 1969 to 1976 and said that the late 1960s were a difficult time to be in uniform, with military members “the outcasts of the public.”
But the atmosphere has changed in recent years.
“We're finally getting the recognition that we didn't get before,” he said.
New Market Mayor Winslow Burhans III recognized the service of veterans Saturday.
“We're the land of the free because we're the home of the brave,” Burhans said.
He said he thinks the new flag poles provide a “more stately look” for the town hall.
The budget for the project went from $2,000 to $10,000, with upgrades to anodized aluminum poles and work to elevate the base for the poles, said Will Byrd, assistant district governor of the Rotary.
A local crane company donated half a day of time to install the three poles, one of which is 30 feet high. The other two are 25 feet high.
The raising of the American and Maryland flags went smoothly, but Burhans and Kimble ran into some trouble with the town flag, initially running it partly up the pole upside down.
They eventually got things straightened out, leading Burhans to jokingly ask, “How many elected officials does it take to raise a flag?”
