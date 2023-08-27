Mountain City Elks Lodge Parade
Buy Now

Members of Star Struck Superstars dance on North Market Street during the Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 100th Anniversary Organization Day Parade in Frederick on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A section of West All Saints Street in Frederick served as a makeshift stage Sunday, with marching bands and dance troupes performing for crowded sidewalks of onlookers.

The performances came at the conclusion of a parade that marked the 100th anniversary of Frederick’s Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 and Madame CJ Walker Temple #509.

Photos: Mountain City Elks Lodge 100th Anniversary Parade

Correction

A previous version of this story incorrectly quoted Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Rick Hall on the lodge's location. The lodge is on All Saints Street.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(6) comments

wallrue

Paragraph 3: The lodge has been located on All Saints Street for it’s entire existence, not South St.

Report Add Reply
cpoolemd

What a fantastic event!! Love our Frederick History

Report Add Reply
matthewboh

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

I wish I had known about this!

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

It is always on the 4th Sunday of August.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Thanks. I keep a calendar of events for future reference.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription