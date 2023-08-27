Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
A section of West All Saints Street in Frederick served as a makeshift stage Sunday, with marching bands and dance troupes performing for crowded sidewalks of onlookers.
The performances came at the conclusion of a parade that marked the 100th anniversary of Frederick’s Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 and Madame CJ Walker Temple #509.
Rick Hall, the Elks Lodge’s Exalted Ruler, said the organization has been located on All Saints Street in Frederick for its entire existence. The members are intent on keeping the organization around for another century, he added.
“It’s just awesome to be able to keep it going,” Hall said.
Scenes from the Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 100th Anniversary Organization Day Parade in Frederick on Sunday.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Sunday’s parade started at the intersection of Seventh Street and North Market Street, proceeded down Market Street and turned on to All Saints Street. It featured a variety of dance troupes and marching bands from Frederick, Gov. Thomas Johnson, Catoctin and Brunswick high schools. Bands from Eastern High School in Baltimore and Bowie High School in Bowie also participated.
Local philanthropist George Delaplaine Jr., whose family formerly owned Frederick Cablevision and the newspapers that became the Frederick News-Post, served as one of the parade’s grand marshals alongside Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks of the World Leonard J. Polk Jr.
The rear of the parade was brought up by the Bowie State University “Symphony of Soul” Marching Band, which could be heard booming out a cadence from blocks away as its members warmed up in a parking lot on West Seventh Street.
The band brought about 86 members, including a color guard, dancers, and musicians, director Billy Bennett said. They march in more than 30 events a year, including parades, football games, band festivals and other events to draw exposure for the university, he said.
Darryl Hoy sat in a lawn chair near the corner of South Market and West All Saints streets, complimenting the drivers of classic cars as they drove past. Parades like the one Sunday don’t happen as much as they used to, he said.
“This is something, it’s history. They don’t do this all the time,” Hoy said.
Hall said events like Sunday’s are opportunities to draw in some younger potential members and expose them to what the Elks Lodge does. While some fraternal organizations have struggled to bring in new members, Hall said his organization recently added eight new members.
He attributed their growing numbers in part to their efforts to make new members feel valued. “They come in with ideas, and we jump on-board with their ideas,” he said.
Frederick is one of the largest lodges in the state — and growing — said James Chester, state president of the Tri-State Association of the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World, which covers organizations in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
The Tri-State organization celebrated its hundredth anniversary in June, Chester said, and does a variety of events that help different parts of the community.
“Our whole goal is a community environment,” he said.
Correction
A previous version of this story incorrectly quoted Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Rick Hall on the lodge's location. The lodge is on All Saints Street.
(6) comments
Paragraph 3: The lodge has been located on All Saints Street for it’s entire existence, not South St.
What a fantastic event!! Love our Frederick History
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I wish I had known about this!
It is always on the 4th Sunday of August.
Thanks. I keep a calendar of events for future reference.
