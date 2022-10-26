It’s no secret that Frederick is filled with history. What’s less known — at least according to Terri Rodabaugh and Rhonda Russo — is that the city’s streets and rowhomes also thrum with a more metaphysical connection to the past.
Ghosts. Spirits. They’re not confined to spooky stories told around a campfire, Rodabaugh and Russo say. Instead, they walk among us, in areas as quotidian and familiar as downtown Frederick.
Not many people can see them, but Rodabaugh and Russo say they have been able to sense the presence of ghostly and spiritual energies since they were little girls.
“When I was a baby,” Russo recalled during a recent interview at the Frederick Coffee Co., “I could see dark shadows dancing around the ceiling. I can remember that and see it plain as day.”
Now, the two women say they use their abilities to help others “lift the veil” between dimensions and connect with loved ones who have died.
Rodabaugh, who used to live in Frederick, has since moved to Gettysburg, but she and Rhonda, who remains in the city, have continued working together, conducting group readings and, most recently, recording the podcast “Lifting the Veil with Terri and Rhonda,” which they’ve created with show producer James LaPann, who is intrigued by the paranormal and spiritual world. Since releasing the first episode in January, the women have talked chakras and auras, interviewed someone who says she wrote “Gone with the Wind” in a past life, given a tutorial on crystals and provided a live reading to a listener.
Although Rodabaugh and Russo both say they recognized their gifts at an early age, it took them a long time to tell others about their ghostly encounters, let alone use their abilities to help others.
When Russo was a teenager, she said, she shut down her intuition. She wanted to date boys and have friends, and she was tired of being “the little mousy girl in the corner.”
Then, when she was around 27, all hell broke loose, as she put it.
“It was like, ‘OK, you’ve suppressed me long enough,’” she said. “‘Now, let’s get to work.’”
Rodabaugh was also in her late 20s when her abilities were reawakened. She had been attending culinary school, while also juggling a full-time job and raising her daughter. She wasn’t getting much sleep. Finally, she said, it seemed like her defenses just broke down. All of a sudden, she started seeing ghosts and spirits all over the place again.
It took Rodabaugh and Russo even longer to start providing readings to others. At first, Rodabaugh only read Tarot cards. But after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, she decided she was tired of hiding her other abilities.
“It makes you look at your life a little differently,” she said of her diagnosis. “I just decided I’m going to be me.”
Even though Rodabaugh and Russo both enjoy their job, they both acknowledged that it can be challenging. For one, it can sometimes be dangerous. Neither of them perform group readings or paranormal investigations alone. And Russo always gives her husband the address and phone number of the location where she is going.
“I tell him that if you don’t see me, or if you do see me and I’m transparent,” she said with a laugh, “something went wrong.”
The work can also be physically and emotionally draining. People cry in front of them, and Rodabaugh and Russo are both self-described empaths.
They’re not getting rich, either. They’re not the kind of mediums who purposefully scare people to ensure they return or charge extra for removing a hex or a curse.
Still, they both said, the work is rewarding.
“I get a lot of emails, a lot of messages, thanking me. I get one almost every day about how their reading changed their life,” Rodabaugh said. “Neither one of us makes a lot of money at this, but it does mean a lot. It gives me a purpose.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
