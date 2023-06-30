Beatty-Cramer House
The Beatty-Cramer House located in Md. 26 east of Frederick is one of eight historic sites in Frederick County to receive preservation funding.

Eight rural properties around Frederick County were awarded grants of up to $50,000 through the county's Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program, the county announced Friday.

The selected properties set to receive funding are diverse in their significance and representation of various aspects of county history, the county's Historic Preservation Planner Amanda Whitmore said.

