Eight rural properties around Frederick County were awarded grants of up to $50,000 through the county's Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program, the county announced Friday.
The selected properties set to receive funding are diverse in their significance and representation of various aspects of county history, the county's Historic Preservation Planner Amanda Whitmore said.
One of the chosen properties, the William Draper farm, was determined eligible for the County Register of Historic Places because of its domestic and agriculture outbuildings that represent a typical small, mountainous farmstead, according to a press release by county spokesperson Vivian Laxton.
Whitmore added that it is the first of this type of farm to express interest in the program and is significant in terms of farming history representation.
The Myersville farm is set to receive $38,000 to stabilize and repair its bank barn.
The grant program offers one-time grants to individual property owners and non-profit organizations that apply for the preservation, restoration, rehabilitation and stabilization of the exteriors of qualifying historic properties.
Properties qualify for a grant if they are listed on the County Register, are designated as a contributing resource in a historic district, or are determined to be eligible for County Register designation.
The Beatty-Cramer House — the original portion of which is the oldest known house in Frederick County — was awarded $46,330 to restore and fix its porches.
Another property that is significant for its architecture, the Pearre-Metcalfe House, will receive $49,000 for window and porch repairs and some reconstruction.
Whitmore added that grants can only cover maintenance, repair and upkeep costs of exterior parts of the historic structures and not any additional construction.
Two properties associated with the Catoctin Furnace that used to serve as iron workers' housing, the Beverly Hoke House and the Reed-Stitely House, will receive funding for work to include roof and window replacements, gutter installation and reconstruction of a missing chimney stack. The properties were granted $41,372 and $38,071.92, respectively.
The Linganore Farm, which was a merchant and mill complex and then an inn before becoming a single-family home, was awarded $50,000 for reconstruction and repairs on its smokehouse and tenant house.
The Steiner Wolfe Smith Farm is an example of how farming communities have transitioned from grain to dairy farming, Whitmore said. It will receive $32,629 to replace its bank barn roof and install gutters.
This year is the third for the Frederick County Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program, which is one of just a few historic preservation programs that focuses on structures in rural areas, according to the news release.
The Clemmont site, which includes a grand country house and outbuildings associated with a 19th century farm, will receive $50,000 for a roof replacement on the house.
Funding for the grant program comes from the collection of recordation taxes on certain real estate transactions.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said this year's recordation revenue allowed the county to put $375,000 towards the program.
"As a member of the County Council, I was proud to support legislation that dedicates funds towards this program and am committed to this effort as County Executive," Fitzwater said. "By preserving these buildings, we can connect new generations to our community’s rich history."
Whitmore explained that proper repairs to historic properties are often more expensive than newer properties, so grants offset these expenses while maintaining structures important to the county's history and landscape so they remain for generations to come.
"It's really been a catalyst to get more people interested in putting their properties on the County Register," Whitmore said of the grant program.
