In the last Preservation Matters column, published on July 3, we explored part of the early history of roller skating in Frederick.
The column identified the location of the first purpose-built skating rink, which was situated on East Patrick Street, near the present-day post office. The building was a popular meeting place, not only for skating, but for social, political, and philanthropic activities.
Historic documents suggest that the rink on East Patrick Street was often rented by Black churches and organizations for special events. Regular skating hours were reserved for white customers. However, within a few months, a second rink opened that welcomed Black patrons.
To provide context, it should be noted that the East Patrick Street rink was specially designed and constructed in 1884 by the Lancaster Skating Rink Co. Although the building was demolished by 1902 and there are no known photographs, newspaper articles describe an ornate structure with modern amenities and a second-story balcony where onlookers could sit and socialize.
By March 1885, advertisements began to appear for “The Frederick Colored Rink” on West 4th Street.
The new venture was directed by Capt. Joseph Groff, who, for many years, was the proprietor of Groff Hotel on North Market Street and who previously served in the Union Army during the Civil War.
Groff incorporated the new rink into an existing livery associated with his hotel. This structure, facing West 4th Street, was commonly referred to as Groff’s Hall, and was viewed as an important landmark in the city.
Photographic documentation is lacking, but newspapers and historic maps help illustrate the building’s use and appearance.
Groff Hall was a two-story brick building constructed sometime between 1858 and 1872. The main level served as a stable, carriage house, and blacksmith shop, while a public hall occupied the second floor.
The building had long served as the setting for many community-oriented activities, most notably for African American residents. An 1885 article in The News states that the building “has attained considerable notoriety in its day as a resort for colored people” and that “hundreds of cake walks, hops, banquets, etc. have been held within its walls.”
The same article outlines Groff’s investment into renovating the hall to include a large skating surface measuring 100 feet by 44 feet and a ticket office. Two balconies were constructed for spectators.
In his own words, Groff’s intent was “to make this rink a great place of resort for the orderly colored people and [he didn’t] intend to allow its reputation to wane.”
Other advertisements from 1885 show that Groff Hall also housed a museum of curiosities, boasting such attractions as “Zuma, the living half lady” and “Della, the human volcano.” The museum also offered a Punch and Judy show in the “theatorium.”
During this era, Groff Hall was a central part of the community, serving as a school for Black children until a segregated school was constructed on West 7th Street and as a meeting place for the Salvation Army.
After Groff’s death around 1901, the ownership of his conjoined lots was passed on to other Frederick businessmen.
The Groff Hotel was sold and became the Arlington Hotel, and eventually Hotel Frederick. Groff Hall, on the other hand, was once again remodeled, first by the Maryland Amusement Co. in 1907, then again, the following year, by John Frazier.
In November 1908, Groff Hall had a grand reopening as the Diamond Skating Rink.
For several years, the old hall continued to be a source of entertainment, but by 1917, the property was sold to the Mountain City Garage Company and demolished to make way for a garage.
The Groff Hotel and Groff Hall have been lost to time. These former landmarks are now the Carmack Jay’s site fronting West 4th and North Market streets.
The East Patrick Street Rink is also gone and is now a parking lot.
No photographs of these early rolling rinks have been found and details of their appearances are roughly cast. However, we know that these two early rinks have the same character-defining features, including a large, open skating surface and balconies for guest.
Although racially segregated, the two sites served as important social centers. Exploring their histories provides a unique perspective of historic downtown Frederick.
Christina Martinkosky is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick. She can be reached at cmartinkosky@cityoffrederickmd.gov. Chrissy Ringel is a student volunteer.
