Perhaps the message got lost in the mail.
On May 7, 1982, The National Trust for Historic Preservation honored Frederick Mayor Ron Young for his tireless efforts to save a beloved, downtown landmark: the city’s post office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Detail of the city of Frederick’s first purpose-built U.S. post office, constructed in 1917. It has since been demolished.
Perhaps the message got lost in the mail.
On May 7, 1982, The National Trust for Historic Preservation honored Frederick Mayor Ron Young for his tireless efforts to save a beloved, downtown landmark: the city’s post office.
Nancy Reagan presented the award for “saving the 1917 post office at the 11th hour, a welcome turnabout for a city that has lost some important landmarks.”
The next day, the U.S. Postal Service announced that it was moving forward with plans to demolish the building.
This quick turn of events in a two-day period serves as a microcosm of the 20-year fight to save one of Frederick’s iconic buildings. The decision to preserve or demolish swung back and forth like a pendulum.
The handsome Greek Revival building on the corner of East Patrick and North Court streets was constructed with white brick and Indiana limestone.
Its façade was dominated by massive, fluted columns and iron grills.
While this important local landmark was demolished in 1983, the history of the postal service is a long one. There are still downtown buildings that help contribute to that story.
In the early years of Frederick, there was an absence of post offices and mail routes. Correspondences were deposited in public-houses and messages were transported to their intended destination through ad hoc methods.
Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first postmaster general in 1775. By 1815, there was a daily mail service to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Wheeling.
In 1825, the post office was situated next to the Market House, where Brewer’s Alley now stands.
Over the next half century, the post office regularly moved, and was occasionally set up in people’s homes. By 1887, the post office was at the southwest corner of the intersection between Court and Church streets.
This property, known as the Court Square Building, was originally constructed in 1782 as one of the fine homes that circled the original courthouse. The unique “top hat” dormers are likely an original feature.
For many years the property served as headquarters for several long-lasting institutions, including the Central National Bank and Annapolis Bank. Sanborn Maps show that the western half of the building was used as a post office between 1887 and 1902.
By 1908, the building went under extensive renovations and alterations.
In 1902, the Masonic Temple Association purchased the property at 22 W. Church St. and constructed an impressive four-story building.
Between 1902 and 1917, the post office operated from the first floor.
It was during this period, in 1914, that the U.S. Post Service introduced a new regulation that affected every home in a small way. To increase efficiency with residential delivery, each building had to be outfitted with a mailbox or mail slot at the front of the building.
A Sept. 18, 1914, article published in The News states: “The Post Office Department invites your attention to the benefits to be derived from the use of private mail receptacles. Such receptacles in the form of a box or a slot in the door obviate the necessity of patrons responding to the carrier’s call at inconvenient moments, permit the safe delivery of mail at all times, and contribute materially to the efficiency of the service.”
As for the city’s first purpose-built 1917 post office, it is now a parking lot for the current facility. Portions of the building were to be salvaged and reused elsewhere near Frederick, but their whereabouts are unknown.
Christina Martinkosky is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick. She can be reached at cmartinkosky@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.