St. Vincent de Paul was a 17-century French Catholic priest known for his special ability to recruit and train clergy who desired to serve the poor. Now, due to a severe shortage of priests, the religious order he founded is saying goodbye to the parishioners they have served in Emmitsburg for 170 years.
On Aug. 28, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church held a special farewell Mass and reception for the last of the Vincentian priests who ministered to the parish, said Patrick Joy, Grand Knight of the local Knights of Columbus chapter. In attendance were two bishops, including Archbishop William E. Lori of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which will assume control of the parish.
Most Catholic parishes in the U.S. operate under the auspices of a diocesan bishop, but many are run by religious orders who emphasize specific aspects, or charisms, of the Catholic faith. One order of clergy might nurture a charism for prayer, for example, while another is more oriented toward service. There are also many different types of prayer and service among the orders, and methods for pursuing them.
To use a secular analogy, diocesan priests are like general practitioners of medicine, whereas priests who belong to an order are akin to medical specialists, such as cardiologists and neurologists.
Like their sainted founder, the Vincentians practice a charism of charity toward the poor. Joy believes their emphasis on that particular service helps to explain why the town of only about 3,000 people supports many charity organizations. The list of charities in and near Emmitsburg includes the Council of Churches, Seton Center, VFW, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Lions Club and a food bank.
“I have found Emmitsburg to be the most generous and compassionate community,” Joy said. “I feel this is directly attributable to having the Vincentians as a large part of our community since 1852.”
Joy said the loss of the order has filled the parish with a sense of sadness, and the parting was also a very sad occasion for the priests. He said that at the farewell reception, the Very Rev. Stephen Grozio, head of the order’s eastern province of the United States, remarked on the lasting impact the community makes on every priest who serves in Emmitsburg, noting that many former pastors remain in contact with parish families and reach out in times of crisis.
In a June letter announcing the withdrawal of the order from the parish, Grozio said, “the members of St. Joseph Parish, together with the Vincentian priests and brothers, have grown in faith and love of God and service to the poor. The bonds between us are deep and strong, and for that reason it is not easy to share this news with you.”
However, despite the deep sense of loss on both sides, Joy, calling the situation a “vocational crisis,” says there are simply no longer enough Vincentian priests left to continue their traditional duties. In 2000, there were 95 active priests in the order’s eastern province. Last year, they were down to 41, and the average age of their priests is about 69.
Joy says the archdiocese will operate the parish in partnership with the Institute of the Incarnate Word (commonly abbreviated with its Spanish name as IVE), a brotherhood of priests founded in Argentina in 1984. IVE priests follow 14 “non-negotiable” rules according to their website, including adherence to the teachings and example of St. Thomas Aquinas, practicing works of mercy, and a devotion to the Virgin Mary.
Fr. Alberto Barattero, IVE, will serve as the new pastor of St. Joseph’s and Fr. Andrew Ayala, IVE, will be the associate pastor. The two priests will also continue to serve the St. Anthony Shrine in Emmitsburg and Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in Thurmont.
