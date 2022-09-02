20220828_111509.jpg

A scene from the farewell Mass on Aug. 28 in Emmitsburg.

 Courtesy photo

St. Vincent de Paul was a 17-century French Catholic priest known for his special ability to recruit and train clergy who desired to serve the poor. Now, due to a severe shortage of priests, the religious order he founded is saying goodbye to the parishioners they have served in Emmitsburg for 170 years.

On Aug. 28, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church held a special farewell Mass and reception for the last of the Vincentian priests who ministered to the parish, said Patrick Joy, Grand Knight of the local Knights of Columbus chapter. In attendance were two bishops, including Archbishop William E. Lori of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which will assume control of the parish.

