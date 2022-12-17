Wreaths across America
Cub Scout Liam Swink from Pack 409 of Baltimore salutes a grave he had just placed a wreath on.

The Cub Scouts of Pack 628 moved through the rows of Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick Saturday, searching for graves marked with small American flags. On each one, they would place a small wreath to mark the resting place of a veteran.

Colton Stachewicz, 9, and his brother Chad, 6, stopped with their dad, Craig Stachewicz, at the tombstone of John N. Montgomery, who served in the War of 1812.

