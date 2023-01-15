Now that 2022 is over, the city of Frederick Planning Department has a reminder for tax-paying property owners of designated historic properties in the city:
Gather receipts and invoices for all exterior preservation and rehabilitation work completed in 2022 to apply for the city’s historic preservation property tax credit. Eligible properties include all of those in the historic preservation overlay zone, which includes the Frederick Town Historic District, as well as individually designated landmarks.
The deadline for tax credit applications is April 1. Any credits will be applied to property tax bills mailed by the county in July.
The city’s historic preservation property tax credit is intended to offset added costs from maintaining a designated historic property in accordance with adopted design guidelines.
The credit is equal to 25 percent of properly documented expenditures incurred for exterior work that contributes to restoring or preserving a designated structure.
This includes, but is not limited to, repointing; repairing windows and doors; exterior painting; replicating deteriorated or missing historic trim or ornament; roof repairs or replacement with historically appropriate or traditional materials; and installing storm doors and windows.
The application process is simple and there is no fee. Before and after photographs are required, along with proof of payment, receipts or invoices marked paid and other documentation as outlined on application forms.
The planning staff will initially review tax credit applications and verify that all required documentation is submitted.
The HPC will certify expenditures based on the staff recommendation and transmit them for final review of the director of finance, who will notify the Frederick County treasury of the credit amounts to apply to property tax bills.
If you own a property designated in the Historic Preservation Overlay in the city of Frederick, don’t delay in getting your property tax credit application in. Contact LMroszczyk@cityoffrederickmd.gov or 301-600-6278 if you have questions.
The Maryland Historical Trust, the city of Frederick Planning Department, and the Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting invite the public to a historic preservation tax credit workshop on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Office Annex at 140 W. Patrick St. to learn about programs for rehabilitating historic properties.
By providing 20% tax credits for qualified rehabilitation projects, the Maryland Historic Revitalization Tax Credit Program encourages preserving and rehabilitating historic properties throughout Maryland. These tax credits are available to both owner-occupied residences and commercial properties, but all projects must be reviewed and approved by the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) before undertaking any work to be eligible.
The state tax credit may be used in conjunction with local historic tax credits, but MHT review is independent of local review and may not be waived or substituted for local approval.
Frederick County’s Historic Tax Credit is used to offset property tax due to increases in assessed value that would result from the restoration work done at a qualifying historic property, as determined by the State Department of Assessments and Taxation.
There will be 100% credit on the increase in the assessment of the real property in the first two taxable years. It is phased in over the remaining three years, for a total of five years.
Individuals requiring special accommodations should call 301-600-1499 five days prior to the meeting to make arrangements.
