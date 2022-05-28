Heavenly Father,
Our hearts are filled with gratitude for those who donned America’s uniforms to offer their minds, bodies, and even their lives to defend this nation and promote liberty. Many in our community bear heartache and grief in the absence left by those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. In this moment of united respect, we pray that the bereaved feel strengthened by America’s gratitude as well as the appreciation of those worldwide who see this country as a beacon of hope and freedom.
On this Memorial Day, we ask you to comfort the families of those who never took off the uniform and the patriots who cared for those who succumbed to wounds sustained in service. From cemeteries near our homes to those across our nation – to those memorial gardens overseas, we stand in reverence before the perpetual reminders of freedom’s price.
We pray that the memory of those lost in service to the United States rekindle our passion for honoring their loss by serving as better stewards of this great country.
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13
