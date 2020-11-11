For the last few years, Sylvia Johnson has asked "What is a veteran?" at the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11's annual Veterans Day Ceremony. And although Wednesday's event was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still came to a close with the reading by Johnson, chaplain of the Post 11 Auxiliary.
"A veteran is an ordinary and yet an extraordinary human being, a person who offered some of his and her life's most vital years in the service of their country, and who sacrificed their ambitions so others would not have to sacrifice their ambitions," Johnson said, reading from a famous poem by Father Denis Edward O'Brien, USMC.
Post 11 usually holds a large ceremony in Memorial Park, but due to the pandemic, they downsized to a small, indoor masked gathering.
The ceremony also coincided with the Echo Taps, a 17-year tradition in Frederick where brass players perform "Taps" throughout Frederick. The first brass player begins at Mount Olivet Cemetery and the last player finished at Memorial Park.
Echo Taps, which is organized in conjunction with Bugles Across America and the National Echo Taps Organization, still took place despite the rainy weather. It was not quite the same this year, as the last playing of "Taps" and the beginning of the Post 11 ceremony at Memorial Park did not overlap as they have in the past.
Despite the circumstances, Post Commander Curtis Jones said the organization found it important to commemorate Veterans Day.
"Normally it's a lot more people," Jones said. "But we still wanted to recognize the veterans, so we had to do something."
Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs Robert Finn, the keynote speaker at the event, talked about the history of Veterans Day and Frederick County's connections to the military. Prior to 1954, Veterans Day was celebrated as Armistice Day, recognizing the end of World War I. President Dwight Eisenhower changed the holiday to recognize all veterans, not just those who fought in World War I.
The Francis Scott Key Post 11 first celebrated Armistice Day in the city of Frederick in 1920, making this year's ceremony the organization's 100th.
Finn spoke of some of the original Continental Army members in Frederick County, like Thomas Price, who led western Maryland soldiers up to Boston on foot in 1775 to help George Washington's Army.
Finn urged attendees to see what they can do to help America's veterans in need. He said veterans die twice — once at the time of their death and again when their name is no longer spoken aloud.
"So as you visit your loved ones and veterans in the cemetery, and you see a veteran's tombstone you may not know," he said, "stop, take a minute and say their name so they will never be forgotten for their service."
Jones then presented the Legionnaire of the Year award to Rick Stupe.
Jones said Veterans Day means family, and he considers Post 11 and the military a family. Jones served in the Army from 1985 to 1990.
"We all came together with different backgrounds, religions and we were able to have one mission," Jones said. "And that was to serve our country regardless of our differences, of race, ethnicity, religion, and then that's the thing the world can learn from the military."
