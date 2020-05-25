Memorial Day parades and other celebrations were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post 11 from honoring the veterans who gave their lives for their country.
Members of Post 11 and 40/8 Voiture Locale Frederick-Carroll County rode through Frederick on Saturday afternoon for an “honor ride,” waving American flags and waving to Frederick County residents as they went. The 40/8 Locomotive — reminiscent of those lent to the American troops by the French in World War I — carried members of both the 40/8 and the American Legion, while Legion Riders followed on motorcycles.
Mel Fair, son of a veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, drove a Rat Rod, a truck comprised of parts from other trucks. Altogether, the “honor ride” procession captured the attention of those outside.
Typically, the American Legion holds a ceremony in Mt. Olivet Cemetery to honor Memorial Day, complete with a speaker and awards. But with the ban on large gatherings, the event had to be canceled.
This was the 100th year Post 11 has honored Memorial Day, and they were not about to let it go unnoticed, said Centennial Commander David Swiderski. The event was first celebrated on May 29, 1920, a day which American Legion members commemorated by walking from the Frederick National Guard Armory to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
A century later, the American Legion is still honoring lost veterans at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Following a flag-raising outside Post 11, the Honor Ride traveled to Memorial Park and then Mt. Olivet Cemetery, the site where the Memorial Day event would usually be held.
The riders stood circled around the Francis Scott Key memorial as the chaplains led the group in prayer. The flag raising was accompanied by cannon fire and a song on the trumpet. The Honor Ride then travelled north on Market Street and back to Post 11, where they would usually convene for refreshments after the Memorial Day ceremony.
But this year, they could only stand outside. It was an odd feeling, Commander Keith Clevenger said. All Legion events including sports have also been canceled for the summer.
“It’s tough on the youngsters,” he said.
The ride was only organized one week ago, said Rick Stup, Chef de Gare Passé of the 40/8. He didn’t want to see Post 11, which he was the commander of in 1981 and 1982, go without an event to honor Memorial Day after 99 years.
Post 11 has been closed for the past two months due to the coronavirus, but the American Legion’s resources are still available to veterans in need. Swiderski said the closure definitely makes providing for veterans more difficult, but many of their programs are still in place.
A food bank is available at the Community Action Agency every Tuesday at 10 a.m., said Swiderski. The Legion is still looking for veterans in need to help.
“It’s difficult, but in trying times the veterans stand up,” Swiderski said.
"A song on the trumpet"?
