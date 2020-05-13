Keeping with tradition, the American Legion Post 11 will be placing flags on the graves of fallen veterans in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery this Saturday, just a couple of weeks before Memorial Day.
For the first time, the Post must take social distancing into consideration, and will be staggering their arrival times. The general public is more than welcome to participate, but Keith Clevenger says to please keep a distance and be patient when asking Post members for guidance.
Volunteers will be given a placard indicating which graves belong to veterans in addition to some of the thousands of flags Post 11 keeps for this occasion.
The group will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning but will be putting out the flags well into midday, Clevenger said.
In addition to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, some volunteers will take flags and go to other cemeteries in Frederick County, or can specifically take one to put on a loved one's grave.
This is the first year Post 11 is doing this project without the guidance of past commander Bryan Hissey, who passed earlier this year. Clevenger hopes to keep his memory alive and keep his project going.
