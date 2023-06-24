“Dearest brothers and sisters in Jesus, the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” Cardinal Wilton Gregory said from the altar at Mount Calvary Catholic Church Sunday morning. “Surely that scriptural quotation must’ve captured the emotions of those formerly enslaved people in Texas as the words of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War finally had reached them.”
Sunday’s Mass in Forestville, celebrated by America’s first Black cardinal, is part of a nationwide commemoration of Juneteenth. President Biden first designated the day as a federal holiday in 2021, a year after protests over George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. Also called Jubilee Day and Black Independence Day, June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, heralded by the arrival in Galveston of Union troops who finally enforced the Emancipation Proclamation issued two-and-a-half years prior that granted freedom to the state’s 250,000 enslaved people. A Juneteenth banner at Mount Calvary crosses out the words “July 4th” with a red X. “1865,” it reads. “Because my ancestors weren’t free in 1776.”
After the choir sang a chorus of Hallelujahs, Gregory, wearing vestments with kente cloth, began his homily. He warned that not everyone in the country wanted the message of Juneteenth to be delivered in 1865 — or today. That sentiment is familiar to Black Catholics reckoning with racial injustices, including the sins of their own church.
“Racism is not hidden anymore,” said Deacon Keith Somerville, 57, who has been at Mount Calvary for about a year. “I hope and pray that we as a nation will learn that it doesn’t matter what color we are. We are all under one God.”
Somerville said his ancestor may be one of the 272 enslaved people sold by the Jesuits in Maryland to save present-day Georgetown University from bankruptcy in the 1800s. The Georgetown Memory Project has located more than 10,000 direct descendants.
The priests would pray for the souls of the people whose bodies they owned, according to author Rachel Swarns. Her new book, “The 272″ is part of recent scholarship uncovering how the Catholic church maintained and benefited from slavery.
“Without the enslaved, the Catholic Church in the United States as we know it today would not exist,” Swarns told NPR last week.
Somerville’s 15-year son old son now attends Georgetown Preparatory School, which was once part of Georgetown University. If lineage is established, the family could be entitled to reparations from the university. Faith, Somerville said, allows him to pursue reconciliation.
“We’re facing each other,” he said. “We’re trying to forgive one another.”
The Archdiocese of Washington, which encompasses 139 parishes and 90 schools across D.C. and five counties in Maryland, serves a large population of Black Catholics. Part of that mission includes the institution acknowledging its harmful history, said Wendi Williams, the archdiocese’s executive director of cultural diversity and outreach.
“The vestiges of racism exist and are still being discovered,” Williams, 58, said.
In January, volunteers discovered hundreds of graves belonging to enslaved Black people buried on the grounds of a Catholic church in Bowie. The Jesuits who founded the church also owned a tobacco plantation. Archaeologists are still working to identify the remains for descendants.
“In the Catholic church, we do believe in contrition,” Williams said. “But first, it starts with recognizing a wrong being done.”
At the Mass, worshipers swayed and clapped, some donning bright colors and hats. The choir director’s red, green and yellow painted nails flashed when she flung her hands in the air, asking her singers for more energy. “Put your hands together!”
And, most of all, the community prayed.
“For elected leaders and ordinary citizens, that recalling the first Juneteenth, they may recommit themselves to fighting the evil of racism with the love of Christ,” one intersession read.
“Lord, hear our prayer,” the congregation responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.