Sunlight streamed through the windows of Brook Hill United Methodist Church Sunday morning, brightening the crowded room where Ruth Brickhouse sat, clutching her granddaughter’s hand and practically vibrating with joy.
In a few hours, Frederick would be filled with the sound of crackling sparklers held by sticky-fingered children, as America marked the 245th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. But as some rushed to the store to buy last-minute contributions to Fourth of July barbecues, Brook Hill congregants had another birthday on their minds.
Brickhouse was turning 100 — a milestone that less than one percent of America’s population lives to reach. And her church, which she’s been attending since she was 14, couldn’t have been more excited to help her celebrate.
At the front of the room, Pastor Linda Warehime stood beside the guest of honor, who wore a red, white and blue flower crown in her hair. Warehime beamed — and the room lit up with laughter — when Brickhouse asked for her turn on the microphone she was clutching.
“I love my Brook Hill family and I especially love my immediate family,” Brickhouse told the audience through the microphone. “Thank you and God bless all of you.”
Since Brickhouse was born on July 4, 1921, she’s seen America be brutalized by war, economic turmoil and a deadly pandemic. She was alive for Neil Armstrong’s stroll in space, the invention of the microwave — and the Internet — and the construction of the Empire State Building. And she’s witnessed most of these milestones while living on the same street, within walking distance of Brook Hill United Methodist Church.
When Brookhouse was little, her family lived in a big white house on Yellow Springs Road, where her dad ran a country store, supplying the town with eggs, bananas, cheese, work shoes — all the essentials. He even sold ice cream before the county’s health department shut that part of the operation down, Brickhouse remembered, laughing.
She had a happy childhood, filled with memories of playing football and hockey and running around with her older brother — her best buddy since birth. Her dad played bass horn in three local bands, and she used to sit beside him at practices. Her mom had a massive garden and loved to cook — two hobbies she passed on to Brickhouse. Although she doesn’t cook too often anymore, Brickhouse still has a vegetable garden along her driveway, which is the envy of her granddaughter, Angie Brickhouse.
“Every year, I think, ‘This will be the year that mine is better than hers,’ and it never is,” Angie told her grandmother’s congregants on Sunday, laughing and shaking her head.
After Brickhouse graduated from Elm Street High School in 1939, she worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital, now called Frederick Health Hospital. She later had a brief stint at the Pentagon, during which time she lived in Washington, D.C. She didn’t like it there, Brickhouse said, giggling at the memory. Within a year, she had returned to Frederick, where she got a job as a teller for Fort Detrick.
It turns out her move paid off. She was still working at Fort Detrick when she agreed to go on a double date with Delton Brickhouse — a man stationed at the military base, who would later become her husband of 40 years and father to her two sons.
Soon after Delton and Ruth married, they began following the construction of a sweet little house on Yellow Springs Road.
“My husband said, ‘If that goes on sale, we’re gonna buy it,’” Brickhouse remembered. “And we did.”
Some 70 years later, Brickhouse is still living in the same house. It’s where she raised her two children and later babysat Angie until she was 10 years old. A lot has changed about the area over the years, Brickhouse said — the dirt road that used to run in front of her home has been paved and the thicket of trees that once surrounded it has been thinned out to make room for more houses.
But after all of these years, Brickhouse is still an active member of the Brook Hill United Methodist community. After her retirement, she started the “Wise Owls Club,” a social group for congregants 55 years and older that meets regularly. She made over 300 crosses, using plastic, canvas and yarn, which have been given to homeless people, those staying in nursing homes and hospitals and anyone else who could use one. She has also written over a dozen poems, which are collected in a book that features her favorite Bible verse on the cover.
When asked to recite it on a recent morning, her face erupted in a huge smile.
“This is the day which the Lord hath made,” she said. “We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Sunday morning brought no shortage of honors and gifts for Brickhouse; thanks to the efforts of her Brick House family, she received citations from Gov. Larry Hogan, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and President Joe Biden, each congratulating her on her centenary. Another congregant crocheted her a red, white and blue prayer shawl, while others filled a basket with cards. When Warehime presented her with a gift card for buying snow leg crab legs at the grocery store — something Brickhouse often complains is too expensive — she gasped and lifted her hands to the heavens, making the room break out into laughter.
But no matter how excited she was for free seafood, it was clear that what brought Brickhouse the most joy was just spending time with her family and friends. Each time somebody bent down to wish her a happy birthday, she took their hand in both of hers and stared deep into their eyes, positively beaming. She practically glowed with love when Angie gave a speech about her life, recalling how proud Brickhouse used to be when she’d be recognized as “Angie’s grandma” by one of her granddaughter’s classmates.
“As years passed, your friends would recognize me and say, ‘Aren’t you Ruth’s granddaughter?’” Angie said. “I understand your pride, as there’s nothing I’d rather be.”
By now, there’s a question that Brickhouse is used to getting: What’s the secret to living such a long and happy life?
She has a relatively simple answer.
“Stay active, go to church and love everybody,” she said, her face splitting into a huge grin. “Love is an important thing.”
(2) comments
Angela Roberts is writing great articles for the FNP. She has two on the front page under her byline. The FNP should assist all of its writers by have additional levels view them before they are released, to reduce errors, etc. Her pieces are pretty much flawless and display a great reporting style. Easy to read and I could picture the event(s) as if I was there. With the exception of "Bed" Cardin for Ben Cardin, it was a great job by our local rag. Happy 4th and thank you FNP.
Happy Birthday🎂and Happy Fourth of July 2021.🎆
