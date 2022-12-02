Just off the main entrance of the Bernard W. Brown Community Center in downtown Frederick is a little office piled high with cardboard boxes.
They're plain-looking and filled with what some might consider unremarkable snacks — pretzels, popcorn, potato chips. But as Aje Hill, founder of the local nonprofit I Believe In Me, looked them over on Friday afternoon, his eyes shone.
Each year since 2005, a group of Frederick County church ministries has organized Christmas Alive, an effort that provides groceries, household necessities and gifts to local residents in need.
That first year, 13 families benefited, said Paul Foss, who launched the drive and has overseen it ever since.
The event has grown every year, with individuals, families or businesses each signing up to buy gifts for a different household. A coalition of local churches shops for the grocery items.
In 2021, the event served about 270 families.
This year, though, is the first time Hill — whose organization became known locally for the more than 30 food distributions it put on throughout the pandemic — has been brought on board.
With Foss's blessing, Hill asked everyone who showed up to I Believe In Me's recent Thanksgiving food distribution along the Golden Mile if they could use any help this Christmas.
The result? A far bigger task than the organizations have taken on before.
Four-hundred and thirty-one families are on the Christmas Alive list this year. If all goes to plan, the drive will serve about 3,000 people, including about 1,800 children, in and around Frederick County.
As the number of family requests crept above 400 in recent days, Foss, who runs the ministry Waterboyz for Jesus, began to worry. Would he be able to find enough sponsors to accommodate everyone?
The ministries needed to cut off the sign-ups, he decided.
He changed his mind a few hours later.
"We're not going to say no," he said simply. "We're looking for a miracle."
As of earlier this week, 128 families still needed sponsors, Foss said. He's hoping to find them all by Dec. 9.
That's because on Dec. 10, sponsored families are invited to the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene to take a professional family portrait. Volunteers will frame the image and wrap it in a bow, and they'll deliver it to the families a week later, alongside the groceries and gifts.
The Christmas Alive Program is different than many other similar initiatives, Hill and Foss said, because it aims to foster a personal connection between givers and receivers.
The sponsors get in touch with the families they're assigned to and ask questions ahead of time: Do you have children? How many? How old are they?
What would they like for Christmas?
The sponsors choose and wrap their gifts. Then, on Dec. 17, they'll head to the Church of the Nazarene, where volunteers load their car with things like meat, produce, shelf-stable foods and hygiene items.
"Then they will drive to the family, and they'll knock on the door, and they'll give them all of this," Foss explained. "And they may sing a Christmas song or ask if it's OK to have a prayer. They'll invite them to a Christmas Eve service."
Over the years, Foss said, he's heard many stories of friendships formed between families paired together through the program. He encourages sponsors to ask if there's anything else they can do to help — a ride to the doctor's office, maybe, or just someone to listen.
"The hope ... is that this wouldn't just be a drive-by," Foss said. "Put the kickstand down and stay a while."
As the program has grown each year, organizers have consistently wondered how they'd find enough sponsors. Every year, they figured it out.
He says he trusts God will provide again this year.
On Thursday, Foss sat with a member of his ministry in the Panera Bread on Md. 355, explaining the group's predicament.
Amber Smith overheard them.
Smith, a Frederick resident who grew up in a family of seven children, recalled some years when money was tight around the holidays. Before she ran into Foss at Panera, she'd been thinking about ways she could help people who might be in a similar situation.
"I just know parents' desire is to celebrate the season and to give their kids gifts," Smith said Friday. "They're working so hard to provide for them in so many other ways. I know it hurts their hearts in those years when they can't do the extra things."
Smith crossed the restaurant, interrupted Foss, and offered to help.
On Foss' list, 128 unchecked boxes became 127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.