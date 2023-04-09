A goose flying overhead honked loudly in the gray pre-dawn, just as the small cluster of worshipers began their hymn early Sunday morning.
“All of God's creatures are singing with us,” quipped Shannon Sullivan, senior pastor at Frederick's Trinity United Methodist Church.
She and about two dozen others had gathered at the Clustered Spires Cemetery on a hill overlooking the city for the church's traditional Easter morning “Sonrise” service.
The lights of the city twinkled below them, and traffic on nearby U.S. 15 provided accompaniment for the praise songs and hymns that accompanied Sullivan's sermon.
Troy German, of Damascus, said he came to the service to celebrate the importance of Jesus' resurrection.
“It's remembrance, to me,” he said.
Sullivan said members of the church have been gathering at the cemetery on Easter morning for more than 30 years.
They would have a second ceremony at the church later on Sunday morning.
At one point, the trees around the cemetery on Linden Avenue were smaller, and you could see the spires of the city's churches, said Guy Berry, who said he's been coming to the service for 32 years.
Occasionally, the church puts its bells up in the cemetery's mausoleum, and they make a wonderful sound.
Sullivan said holding the ceremony at the cemetery is fitting, because a cemetery was the last place that Jesus' followers saw him, she said.
A small electric candle in a bowl lit the ground around Sullivan's feet as she preached and the congregants sang.
As she spoke, the sky at her back turned from gray to pink to orange, and finally full daylight.
Sullivan said she likes the symbolism of the emerging sun for the Easter story that begins in grief and darkness and ends in great joy.
Heather Throckmorton, who works at the church, said she also likes that the Easter service starts in darkness and ends in light.
“I just love starting the day of celebration here,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.