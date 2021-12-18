For a group of volunteers distributing food and Christmas gifts, the most important part of the holiday is sharing their blessings with others.
The annual Christmas Alive distribution was held Saturday out of Strong Tower Christian Church, a non-denominational church located at 467 W. Patrick St., and was organized chiefly by a multi-church ministry known as Waterboyz for Jesus.
Cars filled with volunteers lined up in the church’s parking lot; those volunteers had their cars filled with turkeys, gifts, gift cards, school supplies, toiletries and many other items before being sent on their way to deliver the care packages to 300 families in need.
Cam Overs, one of the event organizers, said it’s a major facet of his belief system to help those who need it, especially at the time of year honoring the birth of Jesus.
“We have been so blessed that we can’t help ourselves; we have to help the next guy,” Overs said. “We’re paying it forward in the name of God.”
The Waterboyz were supported by a number of religious groups besides the Strong Tower church, like Damascus Road Community Church, Hope Christian Fellowship Church and Downtown Christian Fellowship.
Christmas Alive also received substantial donations from Frederick Rescue Mission, I Believe in Me, M. Lisa Photography, Mount Airy Net, The Common Market, Rentals Unlimited, Walmart, Mount Airy’s Weis and Safeway, Gaver’s Tree Farm, the Love for Lochlin Foundation and many anonymous donors. Overs said the volunteers delivering the packages put forth the money for the gifts for the families they “adopted,” while the rest was provided by the sponsors.
Overs said it was incredibly heartening to be involved with the event.
“We are here to serve, and the point is that our Lord gets the credit for this,” he said. “Each one of these sponsors is thrilled to bring Christ into the homes of these 300 families, and that’s the point of this. This is Jesus’ birthday that we’re helping them celebrate.”
Ann-Marie Miller, another organizer, said the pandemic made it necessary to change how Christmas Alive was organized; in past years, volunteers picked up their goods to deliver inside one of the participating churches, but a makeshift drive-thru had to be developed since COVID-19 began.
Miller said the distribution went smooth on Saturday, and the inspiration for the drive-thru came from an unlikely place: Chick-fil-A, which is known for its creative solutions to long lines of vehicles.
“Cam actually went and talked to the manager at Chick-fil-A in Frederick and asked ‘How do you do what you do?’ And so we have kind of copied them ... Might as well go to the pros instead of recreating the wheel ourselves,” she said. “And this year has gone even better than last year did.
“Strong Tower has been huge,” she went on. “This has been such an excellent location to do this at.”
Christmas Alive is currently in its 17th year, and Miller estimates she’s been involved for 15 of those years. She said she wouldn’t miss it for anything.
“This is Christmas to me,” she said. “This is really what Christmas is about, helping people out ... We’re one of the richest counties in the country, but to think there are homeless children here — if there’s any way I can help, I want to be a part of that.”
