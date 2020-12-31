Collective Church’s recent relocation won’t only land the group’s leaders and supporters in new digs, but it’s also helping a nonprofit wipe out medical debt for Marylanders to the tune of $4 million.
Collective Church will be moving into its permanent location in the Westview Business Park in January. When fundraising for the project, they put 10 percent of funds aside for charity work. Now, some of that money has found a home at RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization that helps eliminate medical debt in America.
“We want to make a big impact, and this seems for us like a perfect opportunity to do something beyond what we ever imagined we’d be able to do as a church,” said Michael Bartlett, lead pastor at Collective Church.
When it comes to fundraising, Collective has always set aside 10 percent of its total income for giving, so the building project was no different. In the past, they’ve partnered with The Rescue Mission, The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, West Frederick Middle School, the Mental Health Association, Heartly House and the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership, said Danielle Sexton, next steps and local engagement director.
RIP Medical Debt purchases debt for a penny on the dollar from debt collectors who know they are never going to get the full amount back. So a donation of $1 would wipe out $100 of medical debt.
Collective teamed up with Revolution Annapolis, another small church that has been donating to RIP Medical Debt for several years, and eight other churches across Maryland. Together, they were able to donate more than $45,000 to the nonprofit, wiping out $4.5 million in medical debt — which is all the debt currently available to the nonprofit.
“My hope is that this effort leads directly to what I think of as ‘Phase 3’ in our partnership: connecting RIP directly to local hospitals, where we can buy and forgive medical debt as it is created,” wrote Kenneth Camacho, lead pastor at Revolution Annapolis, in an email. “This really can happen, and RIP wants to see this process through.”
The nonprofit currently focuses on buying debt that is debilitating to people, especially veterans.
“It destroys their credit, they can’t buy homes, they can’t buy cars, which then keeps them locked into the debt cycle where they can’t get themselves out and improve their lives,” Sexton said.
Removing medical debt can help people move forward in their lives and get out of poverty, Bartlett said.
“Their goal as an organization is to give people a no-strings-attached gift that creates fresh starts that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Bartlett said.
The timing for the donation seems perfect for Bartlett, considering many people who suspect they have COVID are forgoing testing or care because they are afraid of their medical debt. While testing in Maryland is free, many sites do ask for an insurance card. If the insurance can cover it, they do, but otherwise the state covers the cost. Many people don’t know that, however.
While it’s also a tough time financially for churches, helping others is still a core mission of both Collective Church and Revolution Annapolis.
“By lifting a burden off of a stranger’s shoulders, we give them permission to believe what they want to believe is true: there’s good in the world, and it’s worth it to be generous, to have empathy, to love others, as God loves us,” Camacho said.
The Collective Church staff announced the donation during the virtual Christmas Eve service. Bartlett said it was a good time to try to lift peoples’ spirits.
“So we felt like with it kind of being a bummer year, this was a really good way to get people seeing beyond some of the disappointment of Christmas being different this year,” Bartlett said.
While Collective Church is not actively fundraising for RIP Medical Debt, people can still make donations independently at ripmedicaldebt.org.
“While we know people are struggling financially during the season, and it’s not going to get better for the next few months, we do know at the end of the year people are always looking for ways to change a life,” Bartlett said. “ ... They can literally go online and even a little bit has such a big impact.”
(2) comments
[thumbup][thumbup]
Great Job Collective Church - HCF
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.