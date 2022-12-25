Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Buy Now

From left, Lia Kuck; Lia's boyfriend, Anthony Hernandez; and Andrea Kuck discuss the hint they were given by Theresa Justice at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Opossumtown Pike in Frederick on Christmas morning, the last of the stops on the family's annual Christmas scavenger hunt.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

For some families, the mystique of Christmas begins to fade as the children age out of Santa Claus and his magical team of reindeer and elves.

That's why roughly 10 years ago, Rus Kuck, a retired Air Force man in Frederick, decided to reinvent the holiday for his two then-teenage daughters the best way he could think of — an elaborate Christmas Day scavenger hunt.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription