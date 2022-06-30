While many people enjoy fireworks during Independence Day weekend, it's an uncomfortable time for others, including military veterans or pet owners.
Fireworks can be triggering for military veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder, which is usually caused by a difficult event. PTSD manifests itself in physical or emotional reactions to triggers associated with the original traumatic event.
If pet owners haven’t taken precautions, their animals can become stressed or anxious or run away.
In Frederick County, there will be sanctioned fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Many people hold their own fireworks shows, which authorities say can be destructive and dangerous.
Local public service agencies respond to many firework complaints each year, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the county’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Paul D. Flemings, the vice commander at the Western Maryland chapter of the National Association of Black Veterans, served in Iraq for 15 months. During his deployment, he was a medical operations non-commissioned officer (NCO).
“There were always rockets and bombs going off,” he said.
At around 2 a.m. one day, the area he was sleeping in faced a rocket attack. The ammunition shot over his bed, landing about 100 yards away from him. He was knocked off his bed and rubble rained down around his sleeping area.
He hadn’t heard a notification alarm, which he thought would always go off in situations like that. The sense of protection “broke down some,” Flemings said.
If he is anticipating fireworks or loud noises, he can take precautions, like staying far away. If they are unexpected, Flemings will become tense and anxious.
“In my mind, I’m saying, 'Do I need to get myself to a place that’s safe?'” he said.
David Luckenbaugh, director of Frederick County Animal Control, said pet owners also have to take extra precautions with their dogs. Dogs can often become anxious or scared because of loud noises and the pressure waves associated with fireworks, he said.
Luckenbaugh suggests taking the dog to a quiet place in the home, somewhere they feel comfortable, and putting on background noise to block out the fireworks. If owners don’t have the time or notice to prepare for these situations, dogs can escape or become lost, according to the American Kennel Club.
Being aware of neighbors and of their different needs and triggers is important, Flemings said.
“Everybody doesn’t have the same tolerance level that you may have when lighting fireworks,” he said. “Just be mindful of that."
