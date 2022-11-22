At one side of the parking lot at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Michele Wright cut the plastic wrapping off stacks of canned cranberry relish.
The bags containing food to hand out had already been filled, but they needed to add cranberry jelly, cookies, and beverages that had come in after the bags had initially been filled, Wright said.
Tuesday's food distribution event, organized by the city of Frederick's Department of Housing and Human Services, was the first time the city has coordinated with local nonprofit organizations and other groups that serve the community.
Organizers planned to give away up to 1,200 turkeys, as well as various fixings and other ingredients for a holiday meal.
A member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Wright said volunteering was part of the group's community engagement activities.
While the group helps at events throughout the year, the holiday season adds a special feeling to the work, Wright said.
Different organizations do so much in the community, but people may not always know about all of them, said Michele Ott of DHHS.
Having a lot of groups in one place was helpful, said Veronica Henry, manager of community impact and grants at the United Way of Frederick County.
Different groups often serve overlapping clientele, so events like Tuesday's help people see what types of services are available, she said.
It also helps representatives from the groups become more familiar with one another's services, so they can better help clients, she said.
As the line of people stretched along the front of the stadium and into the parking lots, Ott said a Thanksgiving food supply could offer them a small respite from the strain of rising food prices and other costs.
It's important to give them a chance to just spend time with family during the holiday and not worry about other things, she said.
Holidays can exacerbate stress on people who are already struggling, said DHHS Director Ramenta Cottrell.
Events like the one on Tuesday are not just about feeding people, but demonstrating their worth as people, she said.
It's important for people to see a human face of someone helping them rather than just an impersonal bureaucracy, she said.
These types of events offer a chance to see the community come together and help people, said Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford.
“This is what community is all about, taking care of each other,” he said.
