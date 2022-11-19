With an autumnal chill in the air, a few dozen cyclists fanned out through downtown Frederick Saturday, taking advantage of a perfect chance to proactively burn off a few Thanksgiving carbs for a good cause.
They were off in search of groceries for a holiday food drive known as “Cranksgiving.”
Billed as “part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and part party,” participants had two hours to gather as many products as they could, said Tom Rinker, of the mobile bike shop The Bicycle Escape, who organized the event.
Riders received a bingo-style card with various letters, with instructions to find food products that started with those letters to donate.
They had already received donations from Wegmans and Common Market before the event began, Rinker said.
Gathering at Olde Mother Brewing Co. in downtown Frederick after the event, Rinker said they'd collected more than a ton of food. He pointed to a table stacked with grocery bags, and said a truck outside was already half full.
The donations would go to the Frederick Community Action Agency.
It was a nice day to get out and ride, especially for a good cause, said Gary Pritchett, one of the participants.
“A little chilly. But once you get riding, it's not,” Pritchett said.
With the addition of bike lanes and other elements, riding in the city has gotten easier than it used to be, said Matt Hutchison, another rider.
The event brings out all types of riders, from mountain bikers and road riders to people who commute to work on their bikes, said Roger Rinker, Tom Rinker's father.
While the Cranksgiving idea began in New York City, they've been doing it in Frederick for a long time, Roger Rinker said.
“It's a tradition here in Frederick,” he said.
