Brunswick Christmas Market
Buy Now

The Grinch (aka Eric Schmidt) left, makes a face as Jaylen White, middle, and his brother Amari White stick out their tongues at him at a Christmas Market in Brunswick on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

It’s Fayola Whyte-Manco’s first holiday season having the doors open to her event space in Brunswick, and on Sunday, the Grinch was there to help her celebrate.

The grouchy green character lurched around the front room at Creative Motion Events, making snide comments to customers who were visiting booths set up by vendors and occasionally posing for pictures.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription