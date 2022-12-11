It’s Fayola Whyte-Manco’s first holiday season having the doors open to her event space in Brunswick, and on Sunday, the Grinch was there to help her celebrate.
The grouchy green character lurched around the front room at Creative Motion Events, making snide comments to customers who were visiting booths set up by vendors and occasionally posing for pictures.
As Whyte-Manco continues to raise awareness for her new business, she organized the event on Sunday to support other businesses in the local area.
The vendors were largely from Montgomery County, where Whyte-Manco used to live and where she started growing her business about five years ago. She also asked for donated winter clothing and toys for a charity based in Silver Spring.
“I wanted to do something to donate to families in need for the holidays,” said Whyte-Manco, who now lives in Frederick.
Although Whyte-Manco only opened Creative Motion Events around three months ago, having an event space has always been her dream, she said.
After getting married in 2011 — she designed her own wedding, she said — she started organizing events for family and friends. Six years later, she turned her passion into a business by setting up an LLC for Creative Motion Events.
At first, she kept her job as a client associate at a stock brokerage firm and coordinated weddings, birthdays and other events part-time.
But during the pandemic, she realized it was time to make a change. She didn’t want to work a 9 to 5 job anymore.
“That’s when I took the leap of faith,” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what? We’ll see where this goes.’”
After setting up shop in September next to the Dollar General on West Potomac Street — in a space that used to be a gym — Whyte-Manco held a grand opening for Creative Motion Events in October.
Since then, her event space has been booked for birthday celebrations, lunch parties and other kinds of events. On Saturday, a couple was married in front of the wall of red roses that sits in the back of the venue.
As Whyte-Manco watched 100 people take their seats to watch a wedding in her event space, she couldn’t believe her eyes.
“It was so amazing,” she said. “This is something, like I said, I’ve been dreaming of for a very long time, and to actually see it happening . . . it was great.”
