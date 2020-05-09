With Maryland’s stay-at-home order still in place, typical Mother’s Day plans such as brunch at a restaurant, a Sunday church service or a winery tour were out of the question. But Frederick organizations still pulled together to make the most of the weekend.
Christine Van Bloem, owner of The Kitchen Studio Cooking School, used Mother’s Day as an opportunity to launch her new online cooking classes. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, she was hosting a Mother’s Day brunch class, which were both sold out.
Over Zoom, she was guiding students through making sweet potato hash with a poached egg and hollandaise, orange scones, a fruit salad and bacon seasoned with brown sugar and black pepper. Registration for the class allowed everybody in the household to participate, so many couples and families worked together to create their brunches.
“It was such a fun group,” Van Bloem said Saturday. “The interaction is really what makes it fun to me. I think anybody can watch a cooking video and cook along with it, but the interaction is the best part.”
Michael Bartlett, lead pastor at Collective Church, was hoping to use the holiday to interact with people as well.
Mother’s Day is usually a day with high attendance for churches. But Bartlett said Collective Church has experienced attendance much lower than other days for the last two years.
When he reached out to regulars who were not attending their Sunday service on Mother’s Day, he found it to be painful for many.
“And it was just story after story of people who were like … ‘I don't want to go on Mother’s Day where we celebrate moms but I just lost my mom,’” Bartlett said. “‘I don't wanna go on Mother’s Day when it seems like everyone is pretending like your value comes from having kids and I can't have kids.’”
Bartlett didn't want anybody to feel excluded on Mother’s Day. So for the second year in a row, Collective Church handed out flowers on the Saturday morning before Mother’s Day to anybody who wanted one. They handed out about 150 daisies and geraniums from Surreybrooke Nursery in Middletown.
This year, they conducted the giveaway in a no-contact way, with a drive-through set up in the parking lot of Family Meal in Frederick. Collective Church currently meets at West Frederick Middle School but they are not allowed back on the grounds until schools have reopened, so Bartlett asked his friends, who own Family Meal, if they could use their parking lot.
"It helps that there’s small businesses in the community that create space for use to do this, especially since we don’t have our own building," Bartlett said.
Last year, Collective Church decided to give out flowers after one of their leaders shared her story of losing her son less than a month after he was born. To commemorate him, she and her family plant flowers in a “family garden.” It struck a chord with Bartlett.
“We know that people who garden and people who take care of plants, it is good for your mental health,” he said. “So that's another reason ... we're going to make this happen because we know it's also just a healthy practice for people.”
Both Bartlett and Van Bloem said they miss the people they see on a regular basis, most of whom they haven’t seen in more than eight weeks. Van Bloem was happy to see them virtually, in addition to some new faces. Bartlett, too, said the hand-off of the flowers and the two-hour time window allowed for him and his staff to speak to families who had missed them.
“It's really fun for us to figure out a way to help bring something into the house and it works just as well for us to have something going on, too,” Van Bloem said. “We miss our customers, and I miss our staff, and I just miss our routine and all the fun that we have.”
Being able to look people in the eye and have a conversation with them again was huge for Bartlett.
“That's part of the reason that we wanted to do it, is because people are sacrificing a lot right now,” Bartlett said. “And if we can somehow make this weekend a little bit special, we're going to do it.”
