Hanukkah Event at Mall
Buy Now

The Chabad Jewish Center of Frederick County presented the annual “Botanical Chanukah” grand community flower Menorah lighting party at the Francis Scott Key Mall Sunday evening. The celebration was sponsored by Shelley Pozez and Josh Baker. Baker, left, and Rabbi Boruch Labkowski are shown lighting the first candle on a flower menorah.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Standing in front of the entrance to Value City Furniture inside of Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Mall — over the sound of children screaming at a nearby playground — Rabbi Boruch Labkowski told the story of Hanukkah.

The history of the eight-day celebration goes back some 2,100 years, said Labkowski, the director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Frederick County.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription