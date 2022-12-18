Standing in front of the entrance to Value City Furniture inside of Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Mall — over the sound of children screaming at a nearby playground — Rabbi Boruch Labkowski told the story of Hanukkah.
The history of the eight-day celebration goes back some 2,100 years, said Labkowski, the director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Frederick County.
At the time, the Greeks ruled over the Land of Israel and barred Jews from practicing their religion, Labkowski told the crowd of people assembled before him. Against all odds, he said, a small band of faithful Jews waged war against their oppressors and recaptured the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
They wanted to rededicate the temple, which had previously been desecrated, but could only find enough oil to light the menorah for one day. But, as the story goes, the flames continued flickering for eight nights, giving the Jews enough time to find a fresh supply of oil.
“When we encounter darkness in our lives,” Labkowski said, “the way we deal with it is with light and positivity and goodness and kindness.”
“One little candle,” he added, “chases away a lot of darkness.”
Dozens gathered at the mall on Sunday afternoon for the Jewish center’s annual “Botanical Chanukah” celebration for the first day of Hanukkah, which officially began on Sunday evening.
Children, eight of whom were Labkowski’s, flocked to the stage set up for the event, decorating cookies and eating jelly doughnuts.
Later, a group of them performed their take on the Hanukkah story, accenting its plot points with brief musical numbers.
Early in the celebration, attendees handed Labkowski small bouquets of flowers to be added to a large menorah stationed by the stage. When the menorah is disassembled, Labkowski said, the flowers will be donated to local assisted living facilities in recognition of the holiday’s celebration of kindness and good deeds.
Among the crowd on Sunday was Richard Kaplowitz, who was hard to miss in his bright blue Hanukkah sweater, which he bought three years ago at Macy’s.
Apart from attending the Chabad celebration, eating latkes and lighting a menorah, Kaplowitz marks the holiday each year by listening to Hanukkah tunes in his car, he said.
He pulled up one of his favorite Hanukkah songs, “Chinese Food on Christmas,” on YouTube to show to a Frederick News-Post reporter. As the video played without sound, he hummed and sang along.
Before Labkowski climbed a ladder to light the menorah’s first candles, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor read a joint proclamation, recognizing the holiday.
Fitzwater, who is a member of the Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick, said her favorite part of the holiday is the light it encourages people to bring to others.
“It’s such a reminder to all of us to be the light in our community,” she said, keeping an arm around her young son’s shoulder. “To shine light where maybe folks are feeling a sense of darkness, and to help bring that light to everybody all around Frederick County.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.