Dr. Syed Haque is thrilled to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family this year. A year ago, the significant holiday in the Muslim faith passed without any gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We did feel bad that we could not gather, but we said this will pass, we have faith that this will pass," Haque, outreach coordinator of the Islamic Society of Frederick (ISF), said Thursday.
Eid al-Fitr, which ended this year on Thursday, marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating from dawn to sunset and are encouraged to do more acts of charity and fight less with others. Eid al-Fitr is the first time since the beginning of Ramadan when Muslims break their fast before sundown. They usually celebrate with a feast with family and friends.
Because the lunar calendar determines the dates of Eid, it falls on different days every year. While last year was undoubtedly different from the usual festivities, Haque said it was a good reminder of what fasting is all about: patience.
"Fasting is not about not eating or drinking, but the major thing that we do during the month of Ramadan is to quench the desire and the temptation you have in a metaphysical world," Haque said. "So if you see great looking food, or really delicious looking food, you tell yourself you cannot have this because you're fasting, and my patience will pay off as a reward from God."
A physician in Frederick, Haque said he had faith the pandemic would get better. The mosque opened a few weeks later last year when COVID numbers started to fall a bit.
This year, celebrations were a little closer to normal, with about 900 attendees praying at the ISF building in Frederick on Thursday morning. Usually, about 2,000 to 2,500 people attend, Haque said. After the morning prayer, everybody exchanges hugs and pleasantries, which did not happen this year due to COVID-19.
The women prayed inside while the men prayed outside to better distance everybody.
About 40 to 45 percent of the mosque attendees are vaccinated, according to Haque.
He said he and his family were looking forward to the festivities after the prayers.
"There might be some gatherings at some friends' places," he said. "But once again we have to be very careful, so we're keeping all that in mind."
Another significant aspect of Eid al-Fitr is giving to charity. Muslims typically give 2.5 percent of their wealth to charity as "zakat," but during the month of Ramadan, charity and good deeds are believed to be multiplied by 70. For this reason, many Muslims wait until Ramadan to give their zakat for the year.
The ISF Board of Directors collects and disperses donations to those in need through projects like food distribution and rental assistance. Haque is a board member and said the group works together to make the biggest possible impact with the money they collect.
The second Eid, Eid al-Adha, will be celebrated on July 19. Eid al-Adha celebrates the will of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God's command, as told in the Quran.
Haque is optimistic that, later this summer, enough people will be vaccinated to celebrate more fully.
"We thank God there hasn't been a single incident where somebody's contracted the disease from the mosque, because we've been very, very careful," he said.
