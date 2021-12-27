Those looking to ring in the New Year with an adult beverage in hand can get a free and safe ride home thanks to an anti-drunk driving initiative.
The SOS Safe Ride Program of Frederick County is providing free rides home during New Year's Eve for the seventh year in a row, according to a news release from The Safe Ride Foundation.
To participate, download the SOS Safe Ride app to your smart phone or call 240-722-7422. Two trained volunteer designated drivers will arrive in minutes. One will drive you home in your vehicle and the other volunteer driver will follow behind. The volunteers will park your car and return the keys to you when you're home safely, the release reads.
The SOS Safe Ride program is available year-round exclusive to Frederick County and is free on New Year's Eve.
According to the Maryland State Police, 120 people died in vehicle crashes related to impaired driving in the state in 2020.
