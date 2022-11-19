TF21C573.jpg
Metro

Psychologists say putting up Christmas decorations can elevate your mood and reduce stress — and it makes sense that planning ahead can cut back on anxiety by minimizing last-minute holiday preparations. Many of the top DIY-ers recommend starting eight weeks out.

November is the time to consider what gifts you want to give to your family and loved ones — and how you can make them feel at home in your festive home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription