Local youth are invited to don their Halloween costumes and hit the Francis Scott Key Mall for some trick-or-treating Oct. 27.
Whether dressed in cute or scary outfits, trick-or-treaters can grab candy from stores while balloon artists stroll through the mall and Shew-sical Entertainment jams out to haunted toons, according to a news release. Stores participating in trick-or-treating will be marked with a pumpkin sticker in the window.
Trick-or-treating will run from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a costume contest at 7. The event concludes at 8 p.m. Categories include infant and toddler (ages 0 to 5 years old), kids (6 to 12), and teenagers (13 to 17). Pre-register for the costume contest by visiting shopfskmall.com. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Participating mall stores will provide gift baskets and prizes to the winners.
