The Carroll Arts Center continues their annual tradition of transforming their Tevis Gallery into a festive Gallery of Gifts during the holiday shopping season. This year, 36 artists will display and sell their unique handmade wares in this special holiday boutique.

In its 14th year, the show will feature the same level of artistic quality that Arts Center visitors have come to expect while encouraging them to shop local and support local art. There will be a wide variety of hand-crafted creations from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday décor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant one-of-a-kind gifts. Local artists combine with regional artists for a distinctive flavor of fashion, fantasy, and whimsy. Shoppers will find an artful masterpiece for everyone on their gift list.

