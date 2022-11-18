The Carroll Arts Center continues their annual tradition of transforming their Tevis Gallery into a festive Gallery of Gifts during the holiday shopping season. This year, 36 artists will display and sell their unique handmade wares in this special holiday boutique.
In its 14th year, the show will feature the same level of artistic quality that Arts Center visitors have come to expect while encouraging them to shop local and support local art. There will be a wide variety of hand-crafted creations from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday décor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant one-of-a-kind gifts. Local artists combine with regional artists for a distinctive flavor of fashion, fantasy, and whimsy. Shoppers will find an artful masterpiece for everyone on their gift list.
“This is the largest number of vendors we’ve had in a few years after limiting our capacity due to COVID,” says CCAC education and visual arts coordinator Moriah Tyler. “This show is a great opportunity for budding artists to introduce their wares to the community.”
Among the items available, there will be jewelry, pottery, paintings, baskets, sculptural pieces, ornaments and notecards, as well as culinary items.
The Gallery of Gifts is open Nov. 18 to Dec. 21 during regular business hours and will also have extended hours during special events, including the Festival of Wreaths.
The Festival of Wreaths will also be on view during the Gallery of Gifts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4. Visitors can bid on wreaths while doing their holiday shopping.
For more information, visit carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
