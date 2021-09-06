Late summer was on full display Monday as the setting September sun warmed Baker Park.
Children dotted the playground, dogs trotted about and an evening yoga session began.
Much of the park’s activity, however, centered around the bandshell — passersby slowed their pace, strained an ear and turned their heads as Rabbi Jordan Hersh and his wife, Cantor Shulie Hersh, led the Beth Sholom Congregation in prayer and celebration of Rosh Hashanah.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is the first of the High Holy Days. It ushers in a 10-day period in which people of the Jewish faith examine their relationship with God, and it’s often observed with candle lightings in the evening and festive meals.
For Rabbi Hersh, returning to the outdoor service in a manner his congregants felt comfortable preserved both the body and the spirit, the rabbi said moments before his service began. This was the congregation’s second Rosh Hashanah service at the park, but it had the feeling of a return to a lengthy tradition.
“It’s so good to be back,” he said.
Monday’s service marked a return to the park after the risk of COVID infection prevented the congregation from gathering there in summer 2020. Congregation leaders allowed a modest number of worshippers, roughly 30, all masked, to attend last year’s Rosh Hashanah service in the congregation’s synagogue, Executive Director Rob Allen said. Other congregants tuned in through a livestream.
A far healthier crowd, both in size and spirit, assembled in Baker Park Monday, though it was just enough to fill roughly half the stadium seats of the bandshell.
The outdoor air allowed for masking rules to be loosened, Allen said. While some congregants wore them over their mouth and nose, others had them covering their chin or dangling over their ears. And a handful of baseball caps and sun hats accompanied traditional kippas as congregants shielded themselves from the sun.
The outdoor arrangement allowed for more congregants to attend the service compared to the previous year’s celebration, but those gathered represented just a fraction of the 208 families — totaling between 450 and 500 people — who belong to the synagogue, Allen said.
Shulie Hersh said she understood some congregants’ hesitance to attend an in-person service as the pandemic continues. As the congregation’s cantor, who leads the congregation in singing and in the music of the service, she was joyful when greeting those in attendance. But, she maintained a safe distance between herself and others and refrained from hugging — instead offering an “I love you but I can’t.”
While attendance didn’t resemble the packed service that her congregation had two years ago, Shulie Hersh said Monday’s worship was about giving people the option to physically attend. And, she said, it was heartwarming to know and see that people were trying to come together.
“We’re doing the best we can,” she said.
