A passion for fitness can serve as a great starting point when shopping for a loved one who can’t wait to exercise each day. This holiday season, shoppers can stoke that passion for exercise with some gifts designed to help people reach their fitness goals.

• Insulated water bottle: On the surface, a new water bottle might not seem like the most impressive gift. However, fitness buffs know just how much water bottles have changed in recent years and how invaluable it can be to have a good one at the ready. A high-quality insulated water bottle can keep water cold for hours, ensuring endurance athletes accustomed to long runs or cycling sessions won’t need to hydrate with warm drinks no matter how long it’s been since they started their workouts.

