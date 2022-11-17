A passion for fitness can serve as a great starting point when shopping for a loved one who can’t wait to exercise each day. This holiday season, shoppers can stoke that passion for exercise with some gifts designed to help people reach their fitness goals.
• Insulated water bottle: On the surface, a new water bottle might not seem like the most impressive gift. However, fitness buffs know just how much water bottles have changed in recent years and how invaluable it can be to have a good one at the ready. A high-quality insulated water bottle can keep water cold for hours, ensuring endurance athletes accustomed to long runs or cycling sessions won’t need to hydrate with warm drinks no matter how long it’s been since they started their workouts.
• Fitness trackers: Fitness trackers run the gamut from low-cost options with useful yet limited capabilities to more expensive items that can seemingly give athletes all the information they need about variables such as their heart rate and performance metrics. If the fitness buff on your list has his or her heart set on an expensive device, speak to other family members about pooling your resources.
• Fitness app subscription/gift card: The popularity of various exercise apps spiked dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic because they made it easy to get professional fitness instruction at home. A subscription to a service like ClassPass (classpass.com) provides access to classes at thousands of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons, and spas across the globe. This can help fitness buffs find new exercises if their existing routines have grown stale or simply stay in shape even if they don’t always have time to get to the gym.
