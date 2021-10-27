There's no shortage of spooky and sweet Halloween events happening around Frederick County this weekend. Whether you're in search of a parade, costume contest or trick-or-treating, towns and local groups are offering an array of activities. Here's a round-up of a few:
The City of Brunswick is offering a downtown Halloween party Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Square Corner Park. The celebration will include a costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, haunted hayrides and dancing, plus trunk-or-treating.
In Emmitsburg, trick-or-treating will occur Sunday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a parade and children's costume contest beginning at 7 p.m. The parade starts going from Federal Avenue to North Seton Avenue, through the square, then right onto West Lincoln Avenue to the rear entrance of Vigilant Hose Co. for games, contest announcements and refreshments.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership is offering trick-or-treating at local businesses Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. There will also be kids activities such as pumpkin decorating and a balloon photo booth. A map of participating businesses and more details can be found online at downtownfrederick.org. Later in the day, "Hocus Pocus" will play on the big screen at Carroll Creek Amphitheater starting around 7 p.m. Music and games start at 6 p.m.
Middletown will offer a Halloween parade and costume contest Saturday. The parade is set to take off at 5 p.m. from Martha Mason Drive and end at the municipal center for candy and refreshments. Judging starts at 4:30 p.m. at Martha Mason Drive.
The Main Street Candy Crawl will take place in Mount Airy Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for the fundraiser for the Mount Airy Main Street Association cost $2 for those 2 years and older. Event parking will be in the back lot of Calvary United Methodist Church, 403 S. Main St., Mt Airy. Separately, there will also be a trunk-or-treat event at Taylorsville United Methodist Church Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
In Thurmont, trick-or-treating is set for Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
While the Town of Walkersville leaves trick-or-treat scheduling to neighbors, the Walkersville Branch Library will be home to trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 0 to 12 on Sunday.
