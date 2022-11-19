Saturday, Nov 19
Handmade Holiday Cards: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Martinsburg Public Library, 101 W. King St., Martinsburg. Learn a variety of fun printing techniques to inspire the winter holiday spirit. Create your own unique images, along with some favorite holiday motifs. Ages 7 and older, pre-register by Nov. 15. Masks and proof of COVID vaccination required. It's easy and exciting, and sparkles with that perfect dash of glitter! Our instructor is Jane Pingleton Evans. Tuition is $25 and pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is November 15. For more information and to register, visit the Berkeley Arts Council Web site, https://berkeleyartswv.org/instruction/. A $10 materials fee is payable to the instructor. The instructor requires participants to wear masks and show proof of Covid vaccination. Berkeley Arts Council, berkeleyartswv@gmail.com.$25. https://berkeleyartswv.org/instruction
Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Libertytown Fire Hall, 12027 South St., Libertytown. Apple dumplings, crafts, homemade items, sandwiches, soups, bake table, raffles and more. Sponsored by the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Mary, 301-401-2824.
Saga Games' Nerdy Craft Fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saga Games' Nerdy Craft Fair, 2190 Old Farm Drive, Unit E, Frederick. Vendors offering a variety of crafts, with a focus on gaming and nerdy culture.And you'll be directly supporting local artisans!Vendors Include: Sirius Threads, GingerCat Nerdy Crafts, HEDgear, and many more! Vendors offer everything from art, to felt animals, personalized gifts, resin mold, and so much more! Millicent Hall, sagagamesllc@gmail.com, 301-378-2548. https://fb.me/e/2SzRQv8Jt.
Sunday, Nov 20
Baltimore Bead Society Artisan MarketPlace: 12-4 p.m., Howard County Center For The arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City . Hosted annually by the Baltimore Bead Society, the Artisan MarketPlace showcases the extraordinary artwork handcrafted by members and features a variety of unique creations available for purchase. Peruse jewelry, artistic accessories, decorative objects, stained glass and mosaic pieces, and more.Join other art lovers for the fun and excitement. Treat yourself to a treasure or two. Howard County Center For The arts, info@baltimorebead.org, 410-313-2787.
Tuesday, Nov 22
Holiday Make and Take: 10-11 a.m., Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Join members of the Frederick Threads of the American Sewing Guild and create a festive holiday item to take home. Youth may also participate if they are accompanied by an adult. Walkersville Public Library, 301-600-8200. http://www.fcpl.org.
Wednesday, Nov 23
Mini Photography Sessions with Santa: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jennifer Riley Photography, 1A W .Main St., Middletown. Enjoy a relaxed 10-minute session with Santa. The studio will be decorated with lots of festive décor and Christmas music playing in the background.It is just a magical experience! It is just amazing to see the kids eyes light up when they get their private meeting with our real bearded Santa. Kids get the opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and listen to Santa read them a story. This make for extremely authentic and candid photos and a wonderful and memorable experience. Santa is fully vaccinated including his booster. If you have 4 or more children please book 2 back-to-back sessions. Santa sessions will be held on Wednesday, November 23 and Sunday, December 4, 2022 at my studio at 1A West Main Street Middletown MD Jennifer Riley, jennifer@jenniferrileyphotography.com, 301-788-0836.$200. https://www.jenniferrileyphotography.com/2022-santa-claus-mini-sessions-frederick-maryland-family-photography.
Friday, Nov 25
Festival of Trees: Through Sunday. 12 a.m., Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. The holidays are back! For the first time since 2019, an in-person event during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27, benefits the patients, students and programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute. Hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses on sale and displayed throughout the Cow Palace. Timed-entry tickets.For up-to-date information on Festival, follow Kennedy Krieger on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn. Additionally, head to KennedyKrieger.org/FestivalofTrees for more details on Festival's offerings along with COVID-19 safety precautions. Kennedy Krieger Institute, FestivalofTrees@KennedyKrieger.org. http://www.KennedyKrieger.org/FestivalofTrees.
Winter Lights Festival: Through Saturday. 6-10 p.m., Seneca Creek State Park, 11950 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg. Also Sunday through Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific date. 3.5-mile drive through a woodland setting past more than 450 illuminated displays and trees that light up the night. (Closed Dec. 25.)$15 per car Monday through Thursday, $25 per car Friday and Saturday. http://gaithersburgmd.gov.
Christmas Bingo: 4 p.m., Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company, 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick. Doors open at 4 PMFree dinner is served at 4:30 PMGames start at 5:30 PM$40 a ticket - includes 28 games- pack of 9also available for purchase- 50/50 game and seniors jackpot cardsPayout will consist of money and mystery prizes! Jesse Webber, 301-305-0777. $40.
Lightwire Theater — A Very Electric Christmas: 2 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias light up the stage. Set to timeless holiday hits including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.Lightwire Theater has been internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry and poignant storytelling, done in complete darkness. Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828.$20. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/lightwire-theater-a-very-electric-christmas/.
Saturday, Nov 26
Christmas Mart: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge. Free admission and parking. 30-plus vendors, homemade food available for purchase. Sponsored by the Union Bridge Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. Missi, 443-340-9462.
Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells: Through Sunday. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows the feisty and irrepressible June B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart? With plenty of laughs and life lessons, this story is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. Adapted by Allison Gregory, Based on the Book by Barbara Park Zack Callis, zcallis@marylandensemble.org, 301-694-4744.$15. https://ci.ovationtix.com/35900/production/1128591.
"It's a Wonderful Life" (1946): 3 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Join us for this holiday classic film about an angel sent from Heaven to help a desperate businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Weinberg Center for the Arts, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828.$5. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/its-a-wonderful-life-1946/.
Tuba Christmas: 12 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. This event is FREE with any canned food or cash donation. The popular tuba comrades of Frederick return with a variety of brassy Christmas hits, delighting audiences of all ages in an annual Weinberg Center tradition. In lieu of admission, a canned food drive will be held to benefit the Community Action Agency of Frederick City. Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/tuba-christmas/.
"Countdown to Christmas": Through Friday. 6 p.m., Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick . Dinner 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. A stroll down memory lane as stories of Christmases past are shared and the true meaning of the season is remembered. It's a feel-good show for the entire family. Also, 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. buffet, 2:15 p.m. show first, third and fifth Sundays. $50 Fridays and Sundays; $53 Saturdays. 301-662-6600. http://wayoffbroadway.com.
Sunday, Nov 27
Tenth Ward Holiday Makers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tenth Ward Distilling Co., 55 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Grab a cocktail and get ready to cross everyone off your holiday shopping list (or snag something for yourself — we won't tell).Sip while you shop 15+ local vendors and treat everyone you're shopping for this holiday season to something they can't find anywhere else. Monica Pearce, monica@tenthwarddistilling.com, 301-360-5888.
Emmitsburg Community Chorus: 4 p.m., National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. In the Basilica. The concert features holiday favorites from around the world, including "A Brazilian Carol," "A La Nanita Nana," "All Is Well," "Dominick the Donkey," "Feliz Navidad," "Go to Him in Bethlehem," "Il Est Né, Le Divin Enfant," "Issay, Issay!," "Masters in This Hall," "Mele Kalikimaka," "Not That Far from Bethlehem," "O Tannenbaum," "Silent Night," "Sleigh Bells," "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth," "Walkin' Down the Road to Bethlehem" and "What a Glorious Night." Free-will offerings accepted.
Tuesday, Nov 29
Frederick Community College Handbell Ensemble Holiday Concert "BrRing on the Holidays!": 7:30 p.m., Frederick Community College | Visual & Performing Arts Center | JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A new annual tradition, the FCC Handbell Ensemble Holiday Concert! Now an essential holiday event in Frederick, the ringers in this performance are as impressive to watch as they are to hear. Creating visual art while performing, the ensemble combines sight and sound for a true one-of-a-kind experience. 540-234-8337.
World Ballet Series — "The Nutcracker": 7 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Step into the whimsical magic of one of the world's most beloved fairy tales. "The Nutcracker" is performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring this most beloved holiday tradition to life. A family-friendly experience accompanied by Tchaikovsky's timeless music, more than 150 hand-sewn costumes, hand-crafted sets, and classic Marius Petipa choreography. This fairy tale will take you on a Christmas night adventure with Clara and the Nutcracker to the Land of Sweets. See the iconic Waltz of Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy; meet Mother Ginger and the Drosselmeyer. Mark your calendars and snag your tickets early for this unforgettable experience! Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederickmd.gov, 301-600-2828.$55-$85. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/world-ballet-series-the-nutcracker.
Wednesday, Nov 30
Phil Vassar with Deana Carter "Coming Home for Christmas Tour": 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Artist, songwriter, entertainer, and two-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year with 26 Top 40s, 15 Top 10s, & 10 #1s, including: "Carlene," "In Real Love," "Little Rodeo," "For A Little While," "Right on the Money," "Six Pack Summer," "Last Day of My Life," "American Soul," "American Child," "Bye Bye," "My Next Thirty Years," "I'm Alright," "That's When I Love You," "Love is a Beautiful Thing," "Just Another Day in Paradise" and many more. Deana Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock, sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered her well-deserved, lasting respect, and wide acclaim. ajv@mdtheatre.org, 301-790-3500.$48-$88. mdtheatre.org/vassar-carter.
Thursday, Dec 01
"Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley": Through Friday. 3-4:30 p.m., Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Directed by Suzanne Beal. As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary - the bookish middle child of the Bennets - finally has her day. Set two years after the events of "Pride and Prejudice," this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike. Zack Callis, zcallis@marylandensemble.org, 301-694-4744.$32. https://www.marylandensemble.org.
Friday, Dec 02
"A Motown Christmas": 8 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A world-class vocal group, assembled from past and present members of Motown's most legendary groups — Ali Woodson's Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours. Family-oriented show combining Motown's greatest hits with everyone's favorite holiday classics.This show features those famous Motown trademarks … dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies all performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style. This is an evening not to be missed! Bring the family, dance, sing and enjoy this special holiday spectacular. Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederickmd.gov, 301-600-2828. $47. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/a-motown-christmas.
Saturday, Dec 03
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Crafters, vendors, pictures with Santa (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Breakfast, lunch and baked goods available for purchase. Advance orders for chicken corn soup, chicken salad, ham sandwiches, text 301-606-5046.
Traditional Village Christmas: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Catoctin Furnace , 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont. Outdoor, European-style holiday market. Decorate a fresh wreath with bows, balls, bells, pinecones, holly, icicles and ornaments or let our volunteers do it for you! Select unique handmade gifts for the holidays. Watch a blacksmith at work! Enjoy hot apple cider and heirloom-recipe baked goods. Children can make a craft and enjoy a visit with Belsnickel. Lunch available from Sauced Savage Food Truck.In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Christmas in Catoctin Furnace included a visit from Belsnickel to the homes of German immigrants. During this visit, which took place two weeks before Christmas, Belsnickel rewarded good children with treats but carried a switch to punish naughty ones. Theresa Donnelly, tdonnelly@catoctinfurance.org, 443-629-8661. catoctinfurnace.org.
Christmas in New Market: 3-7:30 p.m., Town Of New Market, 40 South Alley, New Market. New Market adores Christmas and we love to get in the spirit early every December! This is a FREE event. Hometown parade, outdoor market with local vendors, Santa Claus, food trucks with hot chocolate, beer and wine available; Christmas tree auction with artistic designer trees; 7 p.m. tree lighting ceremony. Family friendly event. New Market Events Committee, ellenattop@gmail.com, 301-865-6500. https://www.facebook.com/newmarketevents.
Holidays on the Farm: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rose Hill Manor Park, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick. Join Rose Hill and the Farm Museum to explore the history behind various holiday customs, play games, create and ornament and visit with Santa Claus in the Carriage Museum. Advance registration recommended. 301-600-2936.$5 per person. http://rosehillmuseum.com.
The Polar Express Pajama Party: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 159 S. Main St., Chambersburg. Put on your comfiest pajamas and come watch this holiday favorite on the biggest screen in town! Pajama Party includes a hot cocoa bar. Seating will be limited to 250 spectators. Advance ticket purchase required prior to event day. 717-263-0202. $15 for the PJ Party and Movie. thecapitoltheatre.org.
Winter Wonderland: 1-4 p.m., Norfolk Streetery, Norfolk Avenue Streetery (corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo Avenues) in downtown Bethesda. Celebration features choral performances, a live ice sculpting presentation, and more at The Streetery. Blocks of ice will be transformed into wintery works of art before during the live ice sculpting presentation from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by choral performances from these local high school groups from 2 to 4 p.m. Games and craft activities for the kids, food and beverages. edavis@bethesda.org, 301-215-6660. bethesda.org/bethesda/winter-wonderland.
"A Christmas Story: The Musical": 7 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Second show 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. An Authentic Community Theatre production. 301-790-2000.$25. http://mdtheatre.org.
Christmas Brunch (Women): 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Fountain Head Country Club, 13316 Fountain Head Road, Hagerstown. A women's Christmas brunch hosted by Sisters In Faith Ministries.Tickets are available at our website: sistersinfaithministries.org/events. Carolyn Wivell, clwivell@msn.com.$35. http://sistersinfaithministries.org/events.
Emmitsburg Community Chorus: 4 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown. In the Basilica. The concert features holiday favorites from around the world, including "A Brazilian Carol," "A La Nanita Nana," "All Is Well," "Dominick the Donkey," "Feliz Navidad," "Go to Him in Bethlehem," "Il Est Né, Le Divin Enfant," "Issay, Issay!," "Masters in This Hall," "Mele Kalikimaka," "Not That Far from Bethlehem," "O Tannenbaum," "Silent Night," "Sleigh Bells," "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth," "Walkin' Down the Road to Bethlehem" and "What a Glorious Night." Free-will offerings accepted.
A John Denver Christmas with Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon: 8 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Award-winning international artists Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will treat audiences to classic John Denver songs such as "Rocky Mountain High," "Annie's Song," "Country Roads," "Sunshine" and many more along with holiday favorites.Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have been delighting audiences in an acclaimed holiday show that is on everyone's Christmas list! Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828.$35-$45. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/a-john-denver-christmas-with-chris-collins-and-boulder-canyon.
"A One-Man Christmas Carol": 7 p.m., Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. One hour, one man, 18 characters! Acting as "A Christmas Carol" author Charles Dickens, actor Jimi Kinstle presents the classic tale in an energetic, emotional one-man show. 410-848-7272.$20. http://carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Sunday, Dec 04
Sensory Visit With Santa: 11 a.m., Rock Creek Rec Center, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Also at 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., register for your preferred time slot. Ages 2 and older. Program is geared toward families of children with disabilities. Advance registration is required. 301-600-2936.$8 per person. http://recreater.com.
Tuesday, Dec 06
Wreath Workshop: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Create a festive winter wreath using fresh, greenery, herbs and everlastings with instructor Sukey Rankin. All supplies will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own embellishments, gloves and clippers.$60 members, $70 nonmembers. Register by contacting Donna Rastelli at 3.01-739-5727 or drastelli@wcmfa.org. Crystal Schelle, cschelle@wcmfa.org, 301-739-5727.$60 members, $70 nonmembers. http://wcmfa.org.
Wednesday, Dec 07
"Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas": 7:30-10 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. When New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created "Postmodern Jukebox" out of a basement in Queens in 2011, his goal was simple: to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns 'n' Roses became Bessie Smith.Now, nearly a decade later, Postmodern Jukebox has grown to become a pop culture mainstay in its own right, having played over a thousand shows on six continents worldwide — including acclaimed venues like Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Red Rocks Amphitheater. In the process, PMJ has introduced audience to many of the world's greatest singers, dancers, and instrumentalist — many of whom have gone on to become stars in their own right.One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part "'Saturday Night Live' for singers", a Postmodern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time that makes Pop Music History — in your own hometown. Audrey Vargason, ajv@mdtheatre.org, 301-790-3500. $34-$195.
Friday, Dec 09
A Traditional Christmas Concert with Lynn & Keely Hollyfield, Dave Abe, Jimmy Brink and Steve Wolf: 7:30-10 p.m., The Cellar Stage at The Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium. uptownconcerts@gmail.com, 443-540-0226.$25. https://uptownconcerts.com/cellar-stage-timonium.
"Irish Christmas in America": 8 p.m., New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the hugely popular show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy. The 2022 tour features special guest singer Caitríona Sherlock, showcasing the very best of new Irish female vocal talent.This family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey. In addition, evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland, bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2022. Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederickmd.gov, 301-600-2828.$35-$40. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/irish-christmas-in-america.
"The Nutcracker": 8 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. The stunning artistry of Maryland Regional Ballet and the beloved Tchaikovsky score combine to transport audiences to the Kingdom of Sweets. Under the direction of Joyce Morrison and featuring guest artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classic Ballet, it's a holiday tradition at its finest. Also at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.There will be 4 showings of The Nutcracker the weekend of December 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The showings are as follows:Friday December 9 at 8:00 p.m.Saturday December 10 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.Sunday December 11 at 2:00 p.m.Tickets for each showing are available via the ticket URL on this page. Weinberg Center for the Arts, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828.$20-$35. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/the-nutcracker.
Saturday, Dec 10
"The Nutcracker": 7:30 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Also at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Presented by the Western Md. City Ballet Co. and The City Ballet School. 301-790-2000.$19. http://mdtheatre.org.
Frederick County Pomona Grange Cookie Walk: 8-11 a.m., Linganore Grange Hall, 13629 Unionville Road, Mount Airy. Why mess up your perfectly clean kitchen with all that holiday baking? Let us do it for you! The Frederick County Pomona Grange Cookie Walk is back serving holiday cookies. Come early for the best selection of cookies available.You can find us at the Linganore Grange Hall, 13629 Unionville Road, Mount Airy. Brenda Ripley, 240-674-6450. $10 per pound.
Museums by Candlelight at Rose Hill Manor: 12-7 p.m., Rose Hill Manor Park, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick. Explore holiday traditions while taking a self-guided tour of the museum facilities. 301-600-1650. http://rosehillmuseum.com.
Holiday Caroling and Crafts: 2-3 p.m., Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown. Gather together as a community to sing holiday carols, make crafts and enjoy some hot chocolate. Featuring the music of Carolen, an accordion and banjo duo. Lenora Grackin, lgrackin@frederickcountymd.gov, 301-600-7560.
Emmitsburg Community Chorus: 3 p.m., Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road, Lewistown. In the Basilica. The concert features holiday favorites from around the world, including "A Brazilian Carol," "A La Nanita Nana," "All Is Well," "Dominick the Donkey," "Feliz Navidad," "Go to Him in Bethlehem," "Il Est Né, Le Divin Enfant," "Issay, Issay!," "Masters in This Hall," "Mele Kalikimaka," "Not That Far from Bethlehem," "O Tannenbaum," "Silent Night," "Sleigh Bells," "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth," "Walkin' Down the Road to Bethlehem" and "What a Glorious Night." Free-will offerings accepted.
Jessica Lynn: A Very Merry Christmas: 7-9:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 159 S. Main St., Chambersburg. Internationally acclaimed country music recording artist takes the stage with a full band and loads of local surprise acts for this fun filled, family Christmas show! Toys will be collected for Toys for Tots. Plus.. beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and concessions. 21 and older. Vernell Perry, vperry@thecapitoltheatre.org, 717-263-0202.Adults $35; Seniors, Military & Front Line Workers $30; Students $25. https://www.thecapitoltheatre.org.
Sunday, Dec 11
Winter Art Workshop for Kids: 2-3 p.m., Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Children have a chance to create art inspired by winter to take home.$15, $10 members. To register, contact Donna Rastelli at 301-739-5727 or drastelli@wcmfa.org. Crystal Schelle, cschelle@wcmfa.org, 301-739-5727.$15, $10 members. http://wcmfa.org.
Tuesday, Dec 13
S'mores with Santa: 3 p.m., Utica District Park, 10200-B Old Frederick Road, Frederick. Also at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 14, 15 and 16, choose your time and day when you pre-register (required). Relax by the campfire, enjoy s'mores with Santa. 301-600-2936.$30 per family. http://recreater.com.
Thursday, Dec 15
Celtic Angels Christmas: 7-9 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. A joyous celebration from start to finish, encompassing vocal and instrumental holiday and Irish favorites. Paired with show-stopping world-class champion Irish dancing and a fully live band, Celtic Angels Christmas is sure to awe and entertain.Purchase your tickets early this show is sure to be a sell-out! Note, tickets are limited to parties of 8 if purchased online, for parties larger than 8 please contact our Box Office Directly at 301-790-2000 to purchase tickets. Audrey Vargason, ajv@mdtheatre.org, 301-790-3500.$39-$64. https://www.mdtheatre.org/Celtic-Angels.
Friday, Dec 16
A Boy Band Christmas: 8 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town. Ticket includes post-show meet-and-greet with 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre; Jamie Jones of All-A-One, $50 to $300. http://hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com.
Maryland Ensemble Theater's Fun Company Present "A Christmas Carol": 7:30 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and the Christmas spirits arrive on the Weinberg stage in a traditional retelling of the Charles Dickens classic. A show for both the young and young-at-heart, experience the beloved holiday story with a message that never grows old. Also 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18.Tickets are available for all showings via the Ticket URL on this page. Weinberg Center for the Arts, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828.$24. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/a-christmas-carol.
Saturday, Dec 17
Christmas and the Civil War: 2-3 p.m., National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E Patrick Street, Frederick. Join us at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in the Delaplaine Randall Conference Room as Museum Docent Brad Stone details the history behind the celebration of Christmas during the Civil War.The Civil War shaped the way we celebrate the holiday season in the United States in surprising ways. One of the most surprising is the depiction of Santa Claus, as Civil War era illustrator Thomas Nast toyed with images of the jolly elf during the conflict that evolved into the Santa we know today in the United States.The presentation is included with admission to the National Museum of Civil War Medicine and FREE for NMCWM members. John Lustrea, john.lustrea@civilwarmed.org, 301-695-1864.Included with museum admission and FREE for Museum members. http://civilwarmed.org/event/christmas.
Columbia Orchestra Holiday Concert: 10:30 a.m., Jim Rouse Theatre, Wilde Lake High School, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. Second performance at 1 p.m. The program will include selections from "The Nutcracker" featuring dancers from Dance Connections, Christmas Carols, Hanukkah Songs, and other family-friendly favorites. Stay after the 10:30 a.m. show or come early before the 1 p.m. show to do a winter craft. bsabrio@columbiaorchestra.org, 410-465-8777.$15 ages 18 and up, $10 children. http://columbiaorchestra.org.
Maryland Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays 2022: 7-9 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. An annual tradition that rings in the holidays. With Conductor Elizabeth Schulze and special guests, the MSO offers a magical, sing-along celebration of the season with a program featuring beloved traditional and popular music. See website for ticket info. Nathan Lushbaugh, nathan@marylandsymphony.org, 301-797-4002.
Live Nativity: 12-2 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. This event is an interactive journey through the whole Christmas Story including scenes from the Visitation, the shepherds, the wise men, and the nativity, produced by our young disciples. The journey ends with refreshments, Christmas carols, and community fellowship. Susan Tomasello, susan.tomasello@hfccmd.org, 301-473-4800. https://www.thepastorate.com/.
Sunday, Dec 18
Maryland Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays 2022: 3-5 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. An annual tradition that rings in the holidays. With Conductor Elizabeth Schulze and special guests, the MSO offers a magical, sing-along celebration of the season with a program featuring beloved traditional and popular music. See website for ticket info. Nathan Lushbaugh, nathan@marylandsymphony.org, 301-797-4002.
Tuesday, Dec 20
Messiah Sing-Along: 8 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A Frederick community holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a 40-voice chorus, 20-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of the "Messiah" by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers such as the "Hallelujah Chorus" and "For Unto Us a Child is Born." Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby. Weinberg Center for the Arts, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828. $30. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/messiah-sing-along.
Thursday, Dec 22
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: "A Christmas Carol" (1951, PG): 7:30 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Ebenezer Scrooge, a curmudgeonly, miserly businessman, has no time for sentimentality and largely views Christmas as a waste of time. However, this Christmas Eve he will be visited by three spirits who will show him the errors of his ways. Cast: Alastair Sim, Jack Warner, Kathleen Harrison. (1 hour 26 min.)Category: Drama, Family, Fantasy Weinberg Center for the Arts, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828. $7. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/a-christmas-carol-1951.
Friday, Dec 23
Eric Byrd Trio Performs "A Charlie Brown Christmas": 8 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. What has become an annual tradition in the DMV returns to the Weinberg Center again this holiday season. For years now, Washington-native Eric Byrd has been performing the iconic soundtrack from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" with his trio at venues across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during "Christmastime is Here." Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828. $20-$30. https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/eric-byrd-trio-performs-a-charlie-brown-christmas/.
Thursday, Dec 29
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Festive Cheer: 7-8:30 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 300 E. Congress St, Charles Town. A selection of jolly and uplifting music to celebrate the yuletide season. Family-friendly concert. Selections include original arrangements by ACMF artist Sinead Frost of some holiday classics, Corelli's Christmas Concerto and "Winter" from Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Bring the whole family and take advantage of a special "Festive Cheer" family discount! Children under 16 are free with purchase of adult ticket. This is the first of three performances in Appalachian Chamber Music Festival's 2022 Winter Residency chamber music concert series, scheduled for Dec. 29-31. manager@appalachianchamber.org. $25 adults, under age 16 free with purchase of adult ticket. appalachianchamber.org.
Saturday, Dec 31
Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe's Donut Drop 2023 New Year's Event: 5 p.m., Square, downtown, Hagerstown. Kids' Zone in the lobby of the Md. Theatre, live music on the square, free Krumpe's Donuts, AC&T Coffee & Hot Chocolate on the Square, Giant Donut Drops/fireworks grand finale.Park on the South Potomac parking deck, North Potomac parking deck, Central lot, Market lot, street parking where indicated. 301-790-2000. mdtheatre.org.
