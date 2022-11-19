Saturday, Nov 19

Handmade Holiday Cards: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Martinsburg Public Library, 101 W. King St., Martinsburg. Learn a variety of fun printing techniques to inspire the winter holiday spirit. Create your own unique images, along with some favorite holiday motifs. Ages 7 and older, pre-register by Nov. 15. Masks and proof of COVID vaccination required. It's easy and exciting, and sparkles with that perfect dash of glitter! Our instructor is Jane Pingleton Evans. Tuition is $25 and pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is November 15. For more information and to register, visit the Berkeley Arts Council Web site, https://berkeleyartswv.org/instruction/. A $10 materials fee is payable to the instructor. The instructor requires participants to wear masks and show proof of Covid vaccination. Berkeley Arts Council, berkeleyartswv@gmail.com.$25. https://berkeleyartswv.org/instruction

