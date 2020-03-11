When Kathy La Dow’s youngest son joined the military, she didn’t know what to expect — even though her husband had also served in the armed forces.
“I had no problem being a military wife. It was nothing. That’s what I was,” La Dow said. “But there’s something different when your child goes into the military.”
She would lie awake at night worrying not only about him, but also about the other soldiers he worked with. Did they have moms who were lying awake worried about them?
When she expressed her concern to her husband, he told her, “They’re someone’s soldier.”
That’s when she got the idea to start Operation Someone’s Soldier, a group that gives back to deployed service members along with their families.
“There are many parents that have their children serving, and we need to give back, we need to help each other,” La Dow said.
In the beginning, the operation was mainly her and her husband making care packages at their Hagerstown home. They used their own money and asked for donations at church to make it happen.
But this past Saturday, the scene was different. About 10 women gathered together in Juliana Dawson’s home in Frederick to stuff 1,000 plastic Easter eggs with candy, divide them among 35 boxes with some pink Easter grass and send them off to military units abroad.
They also gathered items for about 50 care packages, which include snacks, personal hygiene items and books. The packages are sent to a variety of places — the group is often given an address by parents of other service members, and they’ll send packages for the whole unit.
“We make sure that our kids have what they need. We call them our kids. They’re everybody’s soldiers,” Dawson said. “They belong to somebody, and we take care of them.”
The packages take between two and three weeks to reach their destinations abroad, La Dow said. She explained that different countries have different guidelines for receiving packages, so the wait time varies.
Last year, she sent one of her son’s friends a box of 200 Easter eggs for him to hide. Before he could even do that, the other soldiers in his unit ransacked the box.
“This is how much these men look forward to just something from home,” La Dow said. “Just to know people care.”
In addition to sending out care packages, the group also puts together “blessings baskets” for their new members, or anybody who they know recently had a loved one join the military. La Dow often hears about people whose child or spouse has recently joined, and she will get the members together to pick out items for a basket. Oftentimes, the basket has items for the whole family.
Colleen Kassman, who has one son in the Navy and another joining the Marine Corps soon, received a blessings basket last summer. She said La Dow showed up with it on her doorstep, and they cried together.
“I didn’t know that this organization was around, and with my kids getting into the military, it’s emotional for a mom,” Kassman said. “So to have sisters in the area that are thinking of you and supporting you, it was awesome.”
For Sherri Zlomske, the basket came at a much-needed time. She had just been diagnosed with cancer.
“It was pretty emotional, because to think that all these people are praying for you, and caring for you because you have the commonality of someone in the service ... people I haven’t even met yet,” she said.
Two weeks after her diagnosis, Zlomske’s son was deployed. She had to tell him the news over the phone rather than in person.
“So that was hard,” Zlomske said. “We haven’t seen each other through all of this.”
Her son is to return home in a month. While she doesn’t attend all the organization’s monthly meetings, she says that their support has been helpful.
“Just to know people are praying for you, thinking of you, even if you haven’t met them, that was a real blessing,” she said.
Cindy Broas, who has a son in the Army, is proud that the group sends packages even to people they don’t know, especially the people who might not have anyone looking after them.
Dawson said that she never sends her son care packages, since he is working as a geospatial satellite imagery analyst in Georgia. Instead, her son donates money to the cause and tells the group to send it to the troops stationed abroad.
“There are many soldiers that have nobody to care for them while they’re deployed,” Dawson said.
At their monthly meetings, the women will typically meet for lunch and talk about what they’re experiencing and offer support to one another.
“It’s just encouraging them every step of the way, each day is different,” she said. “Every situation is different.”
Around last Christmas was when the group began to expand into the Frederick County and southern Pennsylvania regions, La Dow said. She is excited to see it grow further.
The care package operation is getting larger and larger, and because of that, the women can no longer fund it solely out of their own pockets.
“The problem that we’re encountering is that the more people that are aware of us, the more they ask us to send care packages. ... We’re sending so many that it is coming to be a large operation,” Dawson said.
The group also had its first fundraiser just last month, a bingo night that raised $800, which will be used to send care packages abroad. La Dow hopes to hold more fundraisers in the future.
They’ve also started a GoFundMe for the group to use to fund its care packages.
The women try to cut corners when they can. Dawson bought up Dollar General’s candy supply after Valentine’s Day. They’ll grab one small thing every time they go to the grocery store and ask for donations from their church.
But the mountain of plastic eggs on Dawson’s table Saturday made it clear that Operation Someone’s Soldier is getting to a point where more funding is needed.
For the women, it’s worth it. La Dow’s daughter, Kia Roop, helps make the care packages because she knows the difference they make.
“The boxes are going to get shipped to one person, but it affects the whole unit,” Roop said. “So it’s just cool knowing they’re going to be encouraged and hopefully will be a boost for their morale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.