Hyper-local legend is pretty clear on the subject: Years ago, a man living on Byron Circle in Urbana strung some Christmas lights around the trees lining the street in front of his house.
His neighbors caught on. The next year, a few of them did the same. The year after that, a few more.
Now, driving through Byron Circle is like driving through a warm, twinkling tunnel. Nearly every single one of the 60-some homes along the loop are glowing cheerfully — many decked out to an impressive degree — and so are the trees along the sidewalks. Their luminescent branches reach out from opposite sides, stretching toward each other and forming a sort of shimmering ceiling.
“It makes you smile every night when you turn into the street,” said resident Nicole Davis.
Dave Magill has been an eager participant in the yearly displays since he moved to Urbana six years ago. But this year, he took it upon himself to bring everyone — longtime residents and new ones alike — into the fun.
He put notes in every mailbox on Byron Circle, explaining his vision: Holiday lights adorning every tree in the half-mile or so of their street. He said he’d help anyone who wasn’t confident putting up the lights themselves, and he offered up spare lights to anyone who needed them.
“I thought it would be really neat if we could get as many of those trees lit as possible,” he said. “Whatever color light you want to put up, whatever holiday you’re celebrating.”
Now, families from other areas of Urbana come to drive or walk through Byron Circle, admiring the displays. Some are simple and traditional, others are crowded with inflatables and feature tinny Christmas tunes emanating from an invisible source.
Byron Circle was one of the first streets built in the now-sprawling Villages of Urbana, Magill said. Many of the young families who flooded into its homes 20 years ago — when the neighborhood was brand new — have since moved on, downsizing once their kids were grown.
Some of Byron’s many newer residents, then, didn’t realize how seriously their neighbors took holiday lights. Joe Stamato, the man credited with launching the tradition, has moved away. He’s remembered fondly — for the giant sleigh he’d mount to his roof each winter, for decorating his house with such gusto, and for lighting up those first, all-important street trees.
His enthusiasm is credited with getting the ball rolling.
“He was always crazy,” Billi Prugh said of Stamato, who used to live just across the street. “And then everybody went crazy.”
This week, Prugh, too, put flyers in all her neighbors’ mailboxes. She invited them all to stroll the circle with her on Thursday, drink hot chocolate and admire the lights.
“It’s nice to get everybody out,” she said. “These are crazy times.”
Davis, who has lived on the circle for two decades, said this year’s participation in the annual tradition was a cut above the rest.
Magill and his family walk the circle every night after dinner, he said. A car moves too fast for its passengers to really take it all in.
Residents are already making plans for next year, which Magill swears will be “bigger and better.” He received a text from one neighbor who found just the right tools at Home Depot to build a series of glowing arches across the street. Another neighbor hopes to buy programmable lights, place them at the top of the circle and have them spell “Welcome to Byron.”
“The world is in a tough place right now,” Magill said. “And these little things put a big smile on a lot of faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.