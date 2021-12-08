Frederick’s Kris Kringle Parade will cause traffic disruptions downtown Friday evening.

Road closures will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m.

Carroll Street will be closed to traffic from South Street to East Patrick Street, and West All Saints Street from Market Street to North East Street, beginning at 5:15 p.m.

South Market Street at All Saints Street to North Market Street at West Second Street, and West Second Street to College Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning around 6:10 p.m.

Additional side streets and other roads around the parade route will also be closed.

— Ryan Marshall

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

