Frederick’s Kris Kringle Parade will cause traffic disruptions downtown Friday evening.
Road closures will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m.
Carroll Street will be closed to traffic from South Street to East Patrick Street, and West All Saints Street from Market Street to North East Street, beginning at 5:15 p.m.
South Market Street at All Saints Street to North Market Street at West Second Street, and West Second Street to College Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning around 6:10 p.m.
Additional side streets and other roads around the parade route will also be closed.
— Ryan Marshall
