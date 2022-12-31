Noon Year's Eve
Buy Now

Children play with bubbles from a bubble machine Saturday at the Noon Year's Eve celebration at C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

The new year got off to an early start Saturday afternoon in downtown Frederick, as dance music filled a community room at the C. Burr Artz Public Library.

There were bubbles, but they floated out of a machine in the corner rather than in glasses of New Year's Eve Champagne.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription