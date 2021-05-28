It was quiet at the William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool on Thursday, ahead of the summertime rush to come.
There were no shouts or splashes of kids doing cannonballs, no radio blasting out the summer’s hits, no teenagers shyly flirting around the concession stand.
The Diggs pool in Frederick’s Mullinix Park will open Saturday, in time for Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of summer — while the Edward P. Thomas Jr. Memorial Swimming Pool in Baker Park is expected to open in mid-June after some repair work is finished.
Alex Coleman, recreation supervisor for the city of Frederick, which operates the two pools, thinks this will be much more of a normal summer than last year.
In 2020’s warm months, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the Diggs pool closed until July and required swimmers to preregister for two-hour blocks of pool time. The Thomas pool didn’t open at all because of the pandemic and the ongoing maintenance project.
But while life may be returning to something resembling normal, the swimming facilities will have some COVID-era reminders, at least at first.
During the preseason period before Frederick County Public Schools let out on June 17, preregistration for swim times is encouraged, although daily walk-ups will be available as space allows, Coleman said.
Six-foot distancing will still be required at the outset, although that could change soon.
“It’s just hard because all of the COVID guidelines are so fluid,” Coleman said.
But the staff is hoping that things will feel more normal as the summer goes on.
The larger Thomas pool can easily see more than 250 people a day, when it’s fully open, while Diggs is a smaller setup.
The more compact, shallower Diggs tends to be more family-oriented, drawing lots of moms with younger kids, said Sean Poulin, a staffer who was setting up chairs and sweeping in preparation for Saturday’s opening.
Meanwhile, Cunningham Falls State Park, another popular Frederick County swimming destination near Thurmont, is gearing up for the busy holiday weekend and beyond.
The swimming area at the park will be open with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., while the park itself opens at 8 a.m. and closes at sunset, Mark Spurrier, the park manager for Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks, said in an email Friday.
Last August, the Cunningham Falls lake’s swimming area was closed because of low water levels. The park is busy every weekend in the summer, especially holidays, with between 5,000 and 7,000 visitors a day expected during warm weather, he said.
Spurrier suggested families plan to arrive early or come later and show up together, as new arrivals can sometimes be turned away if the park is at capacity.
The boathouse will be open for boat rentals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, weather permitting, while the park’s concession stand is closed for renovation.
Spurrier also warned that because there are no trash cans in the beach or picnic areas, visitors to Cunningham Falls are required to take their trash home with them for disposal.
Back in Frederick, even with the remaining uncertainty about health guidelines and a questionable weather forecast for the holiday weekend, Coleman is ready for a busy season.
“I do look forward to seeing people at the pool in the summer,” she said.
