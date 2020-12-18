Pivoting their toy distribution after a winter storm disrupted their plans, the U.S. Marine Corps served nearly 1,000 local families through its annual Toys for Tots distribution this year.
“We did find that a lot more families were requesting a little bit of assistance this year,” said Gunnery Sgt. José Ramírez, who coordinates the Frederick program.
Anticipated snowfall led the Marines to close their distribution center Wednesday, Ramírez said, though they stayed open an hour late Tuesday and opened four hours earlier Thursday. To maintain physical distancing — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Marines gave out toys in a drive-thru fashion. Families pulled their cars up and received a colored number for their windshield for identification purposes, then volunteers inside the warehouse bagged the toys and placed them inside each vehicle’s trunk.
Ramírez, who has been coordinator for three years, said nearly 700 families pre-registered and roughly 300 families came after registration to receive toys, though he didn’t have the official count yet. They typically serve between 900 and 1,100 families each year, he said. In 2019, they distributed nearly 22,000 toys to 3,600 children locally.
Not every parent brought their children along for the pickup, but the youngsters Ramírez did see had “huge smiles.”
“There’s a lot to gain out of it. You get to see the joy and happiness from the families. It’s just something that needs to happen,” he said.
And while it’s not unusual for the Marines to supplement some donations to ensure every child gets a toy, Ramírez found they bought more toys this year than is typical. He estimated the Marines purchased about $18,000-worth of toys, compared to the usual range of $10 to $12,000. Ramírez said they expected donations to be a little less, knowing that businesses that typically hold collections may be closed or people who normally donate may not be able to afford doing so in the pandemic.
In the end, the Marines had one goal to accomplish — ensure every child gets something.
“Every kid got a few toys,” Ramírez said proudly.
(1) comment
true spirit of the season. Thank you Marines and donors.
