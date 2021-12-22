Raymond Humphrey looked down at the pair of socks he’d just been gifted, emotion shining in his eyes.
Still bound with a cardboard tag, the socks had belonged to Army Pfc. Justin Davis, who was just 19 when he was killed in action in the Korengal Valley of Afghanistan.
After his death in 2006, the socks — and all of Justin’s other belongings — were shipped back to his family in Gaithersburg.
On Wednesday, they stood out among the pile of gifts presented to Humphrey, a 76-year-old Navy veteran.
“I’ve gotta put them in a frame or something,” Humphrey said, gazing down at the bundle of tan fabric.
“No!” Paula Davis, Justin’s mom, protested with a laugh. “I want you to wear them.”
Davis and two other Maryland “Gold Star Mothers” showered Humphrey with Christmas gifts for the second year in a row, arriving at his home in Frederick with armfuls of colorful packages. The women — all of whom lost their children to military service — have “adopted” Humphrey, who has no surviving family members, Davis said.
“He’s become our family,” Davis said.
Years ago, Davis’ sister worked in the leasing office at Humphrey’s apartment complex. They got to talking one day — about Humphrey’s service in Vietnam and about Justin’s death in Afghanistan.
Once Davis learned that Humphrey didn’t have any family around, the Gold Star Moms stepped in. Last year, they surprised him with Christmas gifts. He wasn’t expecting it to happen again this year, Janice Chance said.
Chance’s son, Jesse Melton III, was a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. He died in the Parwan Province of Afghanistan in 2008, a couple of months before his 30th birthday.
Over the years, Chance, a chaplain, has attended funerals for other young people killed in action. One service was for Eugene “Gino” Mills III, who died in the Sangin Valley of Afghanistan in 2012. He was 21.
Gino’s mother, Theresa Karlson, was the third woman who brought gifts to Humphrey on Wednesday. Dressed all in white, the women said serving veterans in the community is a form of therapy for them.
“It’s an honor for us to do this in memory of our sons,” Davis said.
“And it’s not just about Christmas,” Karlson put in.
Earlier this month, the mothers took Humphrey on a shopping spree to the grocery store. He was like “a kid in a toy store,” Davis said, laughing.
On Wednesday, he received a blender, a new pair of shoes, essential items such as masks and laundry detergent and more. Karlson, Davis and Chance discussed plans to take Humphrey to dinner for his 77th birthday in March and — as soon as they can — to Arlington National Cemetery. He’s never been.
“You all have made my day,” Humphrey told the mothers. “I’ll tell you that.”
