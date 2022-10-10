A halloween parade is planned for New Market on Oct. 22.
The 4 p.m. parade will begin in the parking lot at New Market United Methodist Church at 5501 Old New Market Road. The parade will proceed down Prospect Street to Main Street, then west on Main, according to a flyer from the town.
There will be a supervised crossing of Md. 144 to East Main Street.
Children will receive candy along the parade route.
The parade will finish at the church parking lot, where hot dogs and more will be served.
Residents are encouraged to stand at their doors or porches during the parade.
Those planning to offer interactive games in their vehicles should go to the church parking lot to avoid bottlenecks on the route.
