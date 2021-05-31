On a sun-splashed final day of May, the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 held its annual Memorial Day service in Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Monday, one year after the 2020 ceremony was cancelled.
"I'm just glad we were able to have a proper ceremony this year," past commander Keith Clevenger said at the Frederick event.
There were still visible differences between this year's service and those pre-COVID. Clevenger said Post 11 had to start planning the event before pandemic restrictions were lifted. By the time Gov. Larry Hogan opened up outdoor gatherings without capacity limits earlier this month, it was too late to send out the proper invitations to the color guard and law enforcement units who usually attend.
Still, there were elements of normalcy as the Harmony Cornet Band played songs and Post 11 members laid wreaths at the Francis Scott Key memorial.
"I am so happy that we are now back to being in community. Because that's how we are supposed to be," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said to the crowd. "A celebration like this to remember the sacrifices of others to celebrate our freedoms as Americans is so important."
Vice Commander Willie Jenkins was running the event for the first time this year. Jenkins had never actually attended the local Memorial Day service before, as he usually visits historical sites with his military friends on Memorial Day.
Jenkins was impressed by the turnout and the spirit as people got more used to being together again.
"I think it was wonderful," he said.
Jenkins presented the post's Community Service Award to Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer for her leadership and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post has given the award since 1982 to recognize people who provide significant community service to Frederick.
"She does not sit in her office while others do the work. She leads by example," Jenkins said. "She has been seen working at clinics filling in where there were no staff or volunteers available."
Veteran Michael Fratina gave the keynote speech, drawing on his time in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He spoke about riding in a truck with an American casualty, the first he had ever seen during his time serving.
"And I couldn't help but think to myself how he would never get to see his family again and vice versa," Fratina said. "I thought of how far he travelled to fight for his country and would never be returning. This was truly the ultimate sacrifice of the war."
With more than 20 years of service, Fratina knows the sacrifices service members make and how difficult the consequences can be on their families.
"I ask that you don't be sorry that they died -- be thankful that such men and women once lived," he said. "May all of our fallen service men and women rest in peace, and may we who knew and love them find peace and understanding in their sacrifice."
The service closed with a reading from Sylvia Johnson, chaplain of American Legion Auxilliary Unit 11. She spoke about the importance of Memorial Day and lamented the way it has become the "official start of summer" rather than a day of remembrance.
"Even if we plan some events for Memorial Day weekend," she said, "it's important to stop long enough to bow our heads and pay respect to our departed loved ones, especially those who fell in battle while helping to preserve America's liberty."
