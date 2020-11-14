The scene at the center of the Francis Scott Key Mall this holiday season will look similar to years prior. But there will be some major differences, including a plexiglass wall between Santa Claus and the visitors to help reduce the risk of a COVID-19 transmission.
The wall has a small bench where the visitors can sit to pose with Santa.
"And when you take the photo it actually looks like a real photo, you can't really see the plexiglass at all and it looks like the kids were sitting on his lap," said Angela LaPadula, marketing coordinator for the FSK Mall. "I've seen a couple photos and I'm really impressed about what we're doing this year."
Families must make reservations online to avoid a line at the mall. In addition to making a reservation for a photo, families can opt for a Zoom call with Santa, or to have Santa read a story to the kids.
But the spirit is all still there. Laura and Ian Zile thought the set-up was great and made their family feel safe.
They make a point to come see Santa every year. Their 1-year-old daughter, Addisyn, had been looking forward to it as the holiday season drew nearer.
"She was very concerned about that and some people I know still aren't comfortable with it, but we just said ... enough's been taken from her. We weren't gonna take this from her," Laura Zile said. "So I'm glad that they came up with a safe way to do it."
She also noted she hasn't been out much since the pandemic started in March, but felt secure enough with the mall's set up to make the journey.
Julia and Kyle Patton took their 3-year-old daughter Brynn to see Santa at the mall for the first time this year. They were impressed by the managerial staff's attention to safety. They took all the visitors' temperatures and made sure they sanitized their hands before entering the photo set-up.
"I think it's as good as they can do, honestly," Julia Patton said. "It's as much normalcy as we can have right now."
Patton also noted she decided to take Brynn to take the photo early because more restrictions could be coming down the pipe as the pandemic worsens.
Families are permitted to take their masks of briefly, just when the photo is being taken. But at all other times, they must be wearing masks, with the exception of small children.
While the plexiglass wall might have seemed odd at first, it didn't seem to phase many of the kids. Danyelle Munck said her 4-year-old son Killian was still just as excited to see Santa this year.
"I think they’re doing the best they can," Munck said. "I appreciate even if it’s different that they still have it available for people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.