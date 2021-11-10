The day before Veterans Day, a small group gathered at the Signature Club at Greenview to recognize the community’s own veterans.
The adult community, located in New Market, has been holding the annual Veterans Day celebration for a few years now, according to Jayne Bongard, who organizes the event each year. Bongard said she feels it’s important to honor the nation’s veterans every day but especially on the holiday specifically honoring them them.
Bongard said the ceremony grew out of an event first held a few years back in recognition of the community’s World War II veterans, but it has since grown in scope.
At the beginning of the roughly hourlong ceremony, Bongard highlighted how important she believes Veterans Day is.
“While only one day of the year is dedicated solely to honoring our veterans, America must never forget the sacrifices that many of our fellow countrymen have made to protect our country and defend our freedoms,” she said. “To those serving in uniform today, and to those who have served in the past, we honor you today and every day.”
The ceremony featured a presentation from Chris Haugh, community relations and historic preservation manager for Mount Olivet Cemetery. He spoke about some of the notable veterans buried in the cemetery — including perhaps the best known interred, Francis Scott Key, author of the lyrics for the song that eventually became the National Anthem. Key served briefly during the War of 1812.
Haugh said Key’s ode to the flag reminds us of the ways in which it symbolizes the efforts of veterans throughout American history; Haugh read a segment of a speech Key gave during his life, during which he said praise should be given “not to the writer, but the inspirers of the song.”
“If the song he wrote is about the flag holding steadfast and strong against the assault and attack by the enemy,” Haugh said of Key’s words, “well, doesn’t that flag symbolize the nation and also its defenders, dead or alive? Indeed it does.
“And in the process, many U.S. flags flown in battle have received injury and wounds in the midst of the fight,” Haugh went on. “But the flag, like our country, has always prevailed. The proverbial wounds have been military causalities. This is why we gather today, the day before Veterans Day, to give tribute, to acknowledge and remember these wounds, to and in defense of our beloved flag and the country it represents.”
During Wednesday’s ceremony, members of the U.S. Marine Corps also recognized the 245th birthday of the corps, which was initially founded on Nov. 10, 1775, then under the name of the Continental Marines. Retired Marines cut a birthday cake in honor of the celebration.
Additionally, Bongard took the time to honor a member of the Signature Club at Greenview’s community, Harry Carnes, who Bongard said took the initiative to replace a tattered U.S. flag that flew over the community. Bongard presented Carnes with a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol, provided by the office of Congressman Jamie Raskin.
