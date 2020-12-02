The holidays in Frederick are usually filled with a variety of events, from gingerbread house competitions and candlelit tours of Christmas decorations to the beloved Kris Kringle Procession. While most of these events have been canceled due to the coronavirus, many have been reimagined to work within the confines of the pandemic.
“We’ve had to really get creative and try to find alternative ways that are safe for our volunteers and for the public but also fill our mission of nurturing community in the city of Frederick,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Celebrate Frederick.
The Kris Kringle Procession — the festive parade through downtown Frederick — has been canceled this year, in addition to the subsequent Christmas Tree lighting at Baker Park. However, kids will still be able to see Santa and his friends Jack Frost, the Snow Queen, Rudolph and more through video greetings Celebrate Frederick will post on its social media pages.
“Hopefully that’ll be a fun little thing for people to check out,” Martin said.
Another popular event not on the calendar for 2020 is the last hurrah of the year. The Civitan Club of Frederick announced last month that its annual New Year’s ball and key drop along Carroll Creek will not be happening this year.
Other events were a bit easier to make socially distanced, according to Martin. Scents and Sweets, a gingerbread house and wreath making competition, will still occur without the large reception. Similarly, the Holiday Art Competition will still go on without its opening event.
Instead, entrants can submit their photos to Celebrate Frederick, which will post them on Facebook. Additionally, art entries will be available for viewing at the Delaplaine, and entries for the Sweets and Scents competition will be housed at Warehouse Cinemas on the Golden Mile.
“Because the exhibit is open the entire month of December, people can kind of come in and view those at their leisure without any large crowds,” Martin said.
Another event getting a socially-distanced twist is the Candlelight Home Tour.
“We knew from the beginning that homeowners wouldn’t be comfortable allowing several thousand folks to tour their home during this time,” Martin said. “... So our planning committee got really creative, and they’re hosting an outdoor light show.”
The new tour will be called Light Up Frederick and will consist of 13 homes with outdoor decorations. The lights will be on display from Dec. 5 to 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Most are within walking distance of one another. A booklet with the house addresses can be downloaded online at the Celebrate Frederick website. Donations are encouraged but not required. Viewers can also vote on their favorite houses online.
“You can view them from the sidewalk or your vehicle, and it is open for an entire week, so we’re hoping to kind of minimize and spread out crowds throughout that week,” Martin said.
Some other holiday favorites are still going on, such as December Saturdays with the Downtown Frederick Partnership. The partnership hosts holiday shopping with free parking every weekend leading up to Christmas, often with special deals from merchants.
Visit Frederick will also continue its Museums by Candlelight program, although it will be online instead of at the respective museums and institutions.
“We just encourage people to come and enjoy Frederick in as safe a way as possible,” Martin said. “Not only our organization but also a lot of other groups — Visit Frederick, Downtown Frederick Partnership ... they’re all really getting creative to try to find ways to spread that holiday cheer in a way that people feel comfortable participating in and is safe for everyone.”
