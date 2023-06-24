Summer is a time when the world seems to slow down after the exploding vibrancy of spring. Though we have not quite reached what are referred to as the “dog days of summers,” many are anticipating the winding down of the the year’s hustle and bustle.
For some, it means less schlepping kids to extracurricular activities; for others, it means more time to visit with kids and grandkids, and some of us simply look forward to relaxing evenings spent in the company of friends and family outside.
Judaism understands the importance of slowing down at times. After all, we are the people who gave the world the concept of the Sabbath. These moments afford us the opportunity to reflect and consider the trajectory of our life, which can be difficult to discern while moving along at the speed of modern life.
As we begin this process of slowing down during the coming summer heat, I would like to encourage each of us to reflect upon the concept of service, or avodah in Hebrew. Jewish tradition often talks about Avodat HaShem, or Service of G-d, and Avodat HaLev, Service of the Heart. In truth, these two are, or ought to be, one and the same. When we live a life guided by the commandments, we are realizing Avodat HaShem — Service of G-d — by being the vessels through which G-d’s will is made manifest in this world. At the same time, when we realize that the commandments not only serve the will of our Creator, but also help us refine our own selves and experience personal spiritual growth, these same acts transform into Avodat HaLev, true inner service of the heart.
The converse of this relationship is also true. When we focus on our personal growth we are, through refining our own inner needs, also serving G-d, whose spiritual image we are created in. The place where G-d is found after all, the Jewish tradition teaches, is within the human heart.
Consider the ways in which serving something greater than ourselves can enable us to reach our greatest potential. We can become better parents, children, friends, neighbors and citizens by serving a greater good. This summer is the perfect time to reflect upon the ways in which you could make service, Avodah, a more integral part of your life. Perhaps in the absence of one of this past year’s activities which summer has temporarily removed from our schedules, space can be found to volunteer your time and/or talents. There are so many ways to contribute to our world.
Make this summer a summer of service and let this service transform your heart!
Jordan Hersh is the rabbi of Beth Sholom Congregation, where he has served as their spiritual leader for the past 10 years. He also serves as a chaplain in the Maryland Army National Guard, currently with the 115th Military Police Battalion.
