Brad Stone, 65, could barely see through the eye holes of the turkey costume he bought for Thanksgiving.

It conveniently kept him warm while he cheered on runners at Baker Park Thursday morning for the 20th annual Sheppard Pratt Frederick Turkey Trot.

Jodie Jameson, left, and Dirk Van Wie, both donning turkey costumes, prepare for Sheppard Pratt's 20th Turkey Trot in Baker Park on Thanksgiving day. This year, 3,307 participants ran in the 5K, and 494 participants ran in the 1K. Proceeds raised from the event went to services for Sheppard Pratt.
Will Merrit, 23, of Smitsburg, breaks through a banner, earning 1st place in the 5K race during Sheppard Pratt’s 20th Turkey Trot in Baker Park on Thanksgiving day. This year, 3,307 participants ran in the 5K, and 494 participants ran in the 1K. Proceeds raised from the event went to support for Sheppard Pratt.
Claire Heasman, 48, of Frederick, crosses the finish line after winning the women’s title in the 5K race during Sheppard Pratt's 20th Turkey Trot in Baker Park on Thanksgiving day. This year, 3,307 participants ran in the 5K, and 494 participants ran in the 1K. Proceeds raised from the event went to services for Sheppard Pratt.

