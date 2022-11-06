With the sound of a siren and the flash of lights, a police car slowly began to crawl up Potomac Street in Brunswick just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
With the sound of a siren and the flash of lights, a police car slowly began to crawl up Potomac Street in Brunswick just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For the 90th time in the small rail town’s history, the annual Veterans Day parade had begun.
Brunswick’s Veterans Day Parade is among the only parades in Maryland held annually to commemorate the holiday. It’s also one of the oldest parades of its kind in the country’s history.
It began in 1931, seven years before the U.S. Congress voted to make Nov. 11 an annual holiday to celebrate world peace and those who had fought in World War I.
Since then, the parade has returned to Brunswick’s streets every single year, except one — shortly after the United States had entered World War II. It even continued during the first two years of the pandemic, said Shuan Butcher, the parade’s coordinator.
So, when rain began misting before this year's parade began, it could hardly be expected to dampen the celebrations.
Claps and cheers erupted from the crowd of people lining the street, many of them hunched under umbrellas or squinting in the sprinkling rain. One man donned a reusable grocery bag as a makeshift rain bonnet, placing one of the handles under his chin to secure it.
This year, more than 100 organizations, nonprofits and businesses participated in the parade, Butcher said. A slow moving line of cars, scooters and — in one case — a tank inched west on Potomac Street.
Although Butcher lives in Frederick, not Brunswick, he has helped organize the town’s parade for nine years. That’s only 10% of the total Veterans Day parades in the town’s history, Butcher remarked with a chuckle.
Military service runs deep in Butcher’s family. Both of his grandfathers, as well as his uncles and father, are veterans. So is he — he served three years in the U.S. National Guard.
For him, Butcher said, Veterans Day is a time to pause and reflect, and remember the sacrifice that members of the military make for their country. Although he never saw conflict, he said, he joined the service knowing he might — and being prepared, at any moment, to follow through.
Near the front of the parade, Cpl. James Derry — a 102-year-old veteran of World War II — waved from a red convertible. The grand marshal, a Frederick County native who now lives in Jefferson, won a Bronze Star after participating with his unit in the Battle of the Bulge.
John Fer, a U.S. Air Force Veteran who is running to represent District 4 on the Frederick County Council, acted as the parade's other grand marshal. While serving in the Vietnam War, Fer was captured in North Vietnam and taken as a prisoner of war. Before the parade began, Fer recounted memories from his 2,220 days in captivity.
Like Butcher, military service also runs in the family of Talmadge Payton and Amy Duray. When Payton recently visited Brunswick’s war memorial, she was surprised to see the name of her uncle — Duray’s great-uncle — inscribed in granite. Neither of them had known he was a veteran.
For her, Payton said, Veterans Day is a time to honor those who kept America safe. Duray agreed.
“Some people make tremendous sacrifices,” she said. “It’s important to remember that.”
Reporter
